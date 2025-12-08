FPIs Continue Selling Spree, Offload Stocks Worth Rs 656 Crore
Overseas funds have pulled out nearly Rs 1.55 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year.
Foreign portfolio investors extended their selling spree in Indian stocks to an eighth straight session on Monday, the longest stretch since October.
FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 655.59 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 439 crore in the previous session.
Overseas funds have pulled out nearly Rs 1.55 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd, which includes primary market transactions.
In the previous week, Rs 11,820 has been withdrawn from Indian stocks. November saw a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore.
FPIs Withdraw Rs 11,820 Crore In First Week Of December; Outflow Reaches Rs 1.55 Lakh Crore In 2025
On the other hand, domestic institutions mopped up shares worth Rs 2,542.49 crore, extending their buying streak to the 32nd session. DII inflow on Monday stood at Rs 4,189 crore.
The NSE Nifty 50 slipped below the 26,000 mark, snapping a two-day gaining streak. The index ended 0.86% lower, down 225.90 points to 25,960.55. All sectoral indices closed in red throughout the course of the day's trade.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd. and Bharat Electronics Ltd. are the top losers in the Nifty index. Nifty Realty and Nifty PSU bank sectors bled the most during trade amid benchmarks outperforming broader market indices. Broader market indices faced pressure while small cap 250 fell for the fifth straight session.
Kaynes fell over 10% for the second straight session. It along with Sterling and Wilson Ltd. were the top losers in Nifty Smallcap 250.
Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd. and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. were the top losers in Nifty Midcap 150.