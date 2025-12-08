FPIs Continue Selling Spree, Offload Stocks Worth Rs 656 Crore

Foreign portfolio investors extended their selling spree in Indian stocks to an eighth straight session on Monday, the longest stretch since October.

FPIs net sold stocks worth Rs 655.59 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange. They offloaded stocks worth Rs 439 crore in the previous session.

Overseas funds have pulled out nearly Rs 1.55 lakh crore from domestic equities so far this year, as per data from the National Securities Depository Ltd, which includes primary market transactions.

In the previous week, Rs 11,820 has been withdrawn from Indian stocks. November saw a net outflow of Rs 3,765 crore.