FPI Selloff Hits New High After A Day

Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Thursday for the sixth consecutive session, as the sell-off hit a new high in nearly a month.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 6,994.9 crore—the highest since April 12, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

On Wednesday, foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 6,669 crore.

Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 13th day and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,642.5 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net sellers of Indian equities worth Rs 8,191 crore so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.