Forex Reserves Jump By $4.5 Billion To $702.28 Billion

In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $2.176 billion to $697.784 billion.

24 Oct 2025, 08:14 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> Value of the gold reserves jumped by $6.181 billion to $108.546 billion during the week, the RBI said. (Photo: Envato)</p></div>
Value of the gold reserves jumped by $6.181 billion to $108.546 billion during the week, the RBI said. (Photo: Envato)
India's forex reserves increased by $4.496 billion to $702.28 billion for the week ended Oct. 17, as the value of gold reserves rose further, the RBI said on Friday.

For the week ended Oct. 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.692 billion to $570.411 billion, the data released on Friday showed.

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.

Value of the gold reserves jumped by $6.181 billion to $108.546 billion during the week, the RBI said.

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $38 million to $18.722 billion, the apex bank said.

India's reserve position with the IMF fell by $30 million to $4.602 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.

