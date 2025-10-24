Forex Reserves Jump By $4.5 Billion To $702.28 Billion
In the previous reporting week, the overall reserves had jumped by $2.176 billion to $697.784 billion.
India's forex reserves increased by $4.496 billion to $702.28 billion for the week ended Oct. 17, as the value of gold reserves rose further, the RBI said on Friday.
For the week ended Oct. 17, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, decreased by $1.692 billion to $570.411 billion, the data released on Friday showed.
Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.
Value of the gold reserves jumped by $6.181 billion to $108.546 billion during the week, the RBI said.
The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were up by $38 million to $18.722 billion, the apex bank said.
India's reserve position with the IMF fell by $30 million to $4.602 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.