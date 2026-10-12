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Five Stocks To Buy Today: Dabur, Lenskart, RBL Bank And More | October 12

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential, and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

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Five Stocks To Buy Today: Dabur, Lenskart, RBL Bank And More | October 12
Five stocks on experts' radar on Monday
Image source: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Lenskart Solutions Ltd
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RBL Bank Ltd.
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Dabur India Ltd.
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Radico Khaitan Ltd.
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The South Indian Bank Ltd.
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Investors looking for stock-specific opportunities on Monday, October 12, have five counters on market expert's radar. The recommendations span Alcobev, banking and Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG), with potential upside ranging from about 4% to nearly 20% based on the CMPs and targets provided.

The suggested trading strategies encompass entry levels, price targets for upside potential, and stop-loss limits to manage downside risk.

Dabur (CMP: 386.10)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market has recommended Dabur as a buy in the Rs 380-385 range. The analyst expects the stock to move towards Rs 400 and Rs 415, while advising investors to maintain a stop loss at Rs 365. Based on the recommended entry zone, the stock offers a potential upside of up to 9.2%.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Lenskart Solutions (CMP: Rs 677.75)

Market expert, Sachin Janardan Sarvade has a 'buy' call on Lenskart, advising investors to accumulate the stock between Rs 665 and Rs 678. The stock has a target price of Rs 796 and a stop loss at Rs 619.

At the recommended buying range, the implied upside works out to approximately 17-20%, making it the highest-return idea among the highlighted recommendations.

ALSO READ: Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On Oct 12

South Indian Bank (CMP: Rs 47.87)

Deven Mehata, Manager - Technical & Derivatives Analyst at IDBI Capital Market and Securities, has suggested buying South Indian Bank at Rs 47.91 with a target price of Rs 52 and a stop loss of Rs 46. The recommendation implies an upside potential of about 8.5%.

Radico Khaitan (CMP: Rs 4,562.40)

Mehata is also bullish on Radico Khaitan, recommending a buy at Rs 4,550 with a target of Rs 4,915 and a stop loss at Rs 4,370. The trade offers a potential gain of roughly 8% from the recommended entry price.

RBL Bank (CMP: Rs 417.35)

Sarvade has also recommended RBL Bank in the Rs 410-418 range, setting a target of Rs 476 and a stop loss of Rs 389. The call indicates a potential upside of nearly 14-16%, depending on the entry level.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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