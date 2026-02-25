Five Stocks To Buy Today: Colgate-Palmolive, Natco Pharma, Bandhan Bank, And More

Brokerage firms and market analysts issued fresh trading ideas for today's session with opportunities across banking, metal, auto and energy counters. Most experts expect continued momentum in large-cap and mid-cap stocks. Here are the key intraday and short-term picks recommended by top analysts.

Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,239.90)

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical and Derivative Research at Angel One, recommends buying Colgate-Palmolive in the Rs 2,220–2,230 zone, with a stop loss at Rs 2,170 and a target price of Rs 2,300–2,340.

Fortis Healthcare Ltd. (CMP: Rs 923)

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, suggests a buy on Fortis Healthcare at Rs 915, placing a stop loss at Rs 905 and aiming for a target of Rs 930.

Natco Pharma Ltd. (CMP: Rs 944.75)

Kunal Rambhia, Fund Manager & Trading Strategist at The Street, recommends buying Natco Pharma Ltd. with a stop loss at Rs 930 and a target price of Rs 1,000.

JSW Steel Ltd. (CMP: 1,256.20)

Vinay Rajani, CMT and Senior Technical & Derivative Analyst at HDFC Securities, advises a buy on JSW Steel at Rs 1,256, with a stop loss of Rs 1,230 and a target of Rs 1,290.

Bandhan Bank Ltd. (CMP: 181.17)

Aamar Deo Singh, Senior Vice President – Research at Angel One Ltd, recommends buying Bandhan Bank around Rs 180, keeping a stop loss at Rs 167 and setting a target price of Rs 198.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

