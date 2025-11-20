Five Stocks To Buy: Coforge, TCS, Ramky Infrastructure, Punjab National Bank, BSE
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to extend gains as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The Sensex expiry is in focus. Take a look at what stocks analysts recommended for Thursday's session.
NDTV Profit curated these five stocks from recommendation of various brokerages for Wednesday's session. Analysts chose stocks from information technology, infrastructure, financial, and broking spaces for Wednesday's session.
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to extend gains as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futrue contract of GIFT Nifty was trading 0.27% or 70.50 points higher at 26,142 as of 7:54 a.m.
The Street Fund Manager and Trading Strategist Kunal Rambhia recommended a buy for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 3,300 apiece, which implies 5% upside from the previous close. Rambhia has given a stop loss at Rs 3,100 apiece.
Rambhia also recommended buy for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 645 apiece, which implies 3% upside from the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 620 apiece.
Angel One Equity Technical and Derivative Analyst Rajesh Bhosale recommended a buy for Coforge Ltd. He has recommended a target price of Rs 1,950 apiece, which indicates a 5% upside possibility from the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 1,800.
Bhosale also recommended a buy for Punjab National Bank Ltd. with a target price of Rs 131 apiece. The target price implies 5% upside from the previous close price.
Centrum Broking Technical & Derivatives Research,(Equity Research), Assistant Vice President Nilesh Jain recommended a buy for BSE Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 3,100, which implies a 7% upside from Wednesday's close price.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises readers to consult their financial advisers before investment.