Five Stocks To Buy: Coforge, TCS, Ramky Infrastructure, Punjab National Bank, BSE

NDTV Profit curated these five stocks from recommendation of various brokerages for Wednesday's session. Analysts chose stocks from information technology, infrastructure, financial, and broking spaces for Wednesday's session.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to extend gains as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futrue contract of GIFT Nifty was trading 0.27% or 70.50 points higher at 26,142 as of 7:54 a.m.

The Street Fund Manager and Trading Strategist Kunal Rambhia recommended a buy for Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 3,300 apiece, which implies 5% upside from the previous close. Rambhia has given a stop loss at Rs 3,100 apiece.

Rambhia also recommended buy for Ramky Infrastructure Ltd. The target price for the stock is Rs 645 apiece, which implies 3% upside from the previous close. The stop loss is at Rs 620 apiece.