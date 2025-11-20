Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; NBCC, Max Healthcare, Infosys, TCS In Focus

Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; NBCC, Max Healthcare, Infosys, TCS In Focus
Follow NDTV Profit's for tracking live update on share price movements, stock market news, and analysts' views.

20 Nov 2025, 08:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to extend gains. (Photo credit: Envato)</p></div>
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are likely to extend gains. (Photo credit: Envato)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for real-time market coverage. The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex will likely extend gains as the GIFT Nifty indicates. Asian stocks rose sharply which may support risk-on sentiment in Indian markets as well. The BSE Sensex expiry is in focus.
Five Stocks To Buy: Coforge, TCS, Ramky Infrastructure, Punjab National Bank, BSE

NDTV Profit curated these five stocks from recommendation of various brokerages for Wednesday's session. Analysts chose stocks from information technology, infrastructure, financial, and broking spaces for Wednesday's session.

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex are expected to extend gains as indicated by the GIFT Nifty. The futrue contract of GIFT Nifty was trading 0.27% or 70.50 points higher at 26,142 as of 7:54 a.m.

Find the recommended stocks for Thursday's trade here.


Nvidia’s Upbeat Forecast Soothes Fears Of AI Spending Bubble

Nvidia Corp. delivered a surprisingly strong revenue forecast and pushed back on the idea that the AI industry is in a bubble, easing concerns that had spread across the tech sector.

Sales will be about $65 billion in the January quarter, the chipmaker said in a statement on Wednesday. Analysts had estimated $62 billion on average, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Read the full Bloomberg article here.


LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; NBCC, Max Healthcare, Infosys, TCS In Focus

The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.31% or 81 points higher at 26,152 as of 6:51 a.m., which implied a higher open for the benchmark index NSE Nifty 50.

Fears of artificial-intelligence bubble subdued following robust earnings report from Nvidia Corp. Hence, IT stocks will likely gain in Thursday's session.

Apart from IT stocks, NBCC (India) Ltd., Max Healthcare Institute Ltd., NTPC Green Energy Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd. shares will likely be in focus.

The Nifty 50 closed up 142.60 points or 0.55% higher at 26,052.65, while the Sensex advanced 513.45 points or 0.61% to 85,186.47.

