Elevate Campuses Allotment Status Today: How To Check On BSE, NSE And Kfin Technologies

Elevate Campuses IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Monday, Sept. 28. Refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to begin on Tuesday, Sept. 29, while shares are expected to be credited to the demat accounts of successful allottees on the same day.

The Elevate Campuses was subscribed 1.79 times overall on the final day of bidding, Sept. 25.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) quota was subscribed 2.52 times. The Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) category was subscribed 0.84 times. Retail investors booked their quota 1.01 times.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Elevate Campuses IPO was worth Rs 2,100 crore. It offered 5.80 crore shares at Rs 343 to Rs 362 per share price band. Each lot has 41 shares, so a retail investor needed at least Rs 14,842 at the upper price to participate in the IPO.

Applicants can check their IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE and Kfin Technologies Ltd., the registrar to the issue.

Steps To Check Elevate Campuses IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Elevate Campuses Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the Captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

Steps To Check Elevate Campuses IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here. https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'ELEVATE' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Allotment Status On KFin Technologies

Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page here. https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/

From the IPO Name dropdown, select Elevate Campuses Ltd.

Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number or Demat Account.

Enter the details for the selected method.

Click Submit to view your allotment status.

What Happens After Allotment Is Finalised?

If Shares Are Allotted

If shares are allotted, they will be credited to the investor's demat account before the IPO listing date. The amount corresponding to the allotted shares will be debited from the funds blocked at the time of application, while any remaining amount will be unblocked. Investors can then hold or sell the shares once they are listed on the stock exchanges.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

If shares are not allotted, no shares will be credited to the investor's demat account. The entire amount blocked for the IPO application will be released or unblocked by the investor's bank or UPI mandate provider. The investor can use the released funds for other investments or purposes once the unblocking is completed.

Elevate Campuses GMP and Listing Price

According to the InvestorGain website, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Elevate Campuses IPO stands at Rs 9.5 as of Sept 28, 2026. With an upper price band of Rs 362, the estimated listing price for Elevate Campuses IPO is Rs 371.5 (cap price + today's GMP). This means that the expected gain per share for investors is 2.62%.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Elevate Campuses Listing Date

Elevate Campuses shares are tentatively scheduled to list on NSE and BSE on Wednesday, Sept. 30.

About Elevate Campuses

Founded in 2005, Elevate Campuses Ltd. provides student accommodation and owns K-12 school properties. It operates under the Good Host Spaces and ScholarZ brands. As of March 2026, it had accommodation capacity for 80,255 students across 15 Indian cities and one UAE city, including owned and managed campuses.

ALSO READ: Coal India Unit SECL Said To Hire Banks For $800 Million IPO

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.