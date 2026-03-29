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Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Ireda, TVS Holdings, Crisil, Aster DM Healthcare & More

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, while Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share.

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Dividend Stocks To Watch This Week: Ireda, TVS Holdings, Crisil, Aster DM Healthcare & More
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  • Indian Renewable Energy and other firms will trade ex-dividend this week
  • Investors must buy shares before record dates to receive dividends under T+1 rules
  • TVS Holdings offers the highest interim dividend at Rs 86 per share
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In the holiday-shortened week, several companies, including Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd., TVS Holdings Ltd., Crisil Ltd., Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. are set to trade ex-dividend as part of scheduled corporate actions.

To be eligible for dividends, investors should track the record date, which determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares bought on the record date will not qualify for dividend payouts. The ex-dividend date, which precedes the record date, is when the stock price adjusts to reflect the payout. For instance, if the record date is April 2, investors must purchase shares at least one trading day earlier to be eligible.

Among the companies, TVS Holdings Ltd. has announced the highest interim dividend of Rs 86 per share, with April 2, 2026, set as the record date. Crisil follows with a final dividend of Rs 28 per share, with April 3 as the record date.

Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd. has declared an interim dividend of Rs 8 per share, while Aster DM Healthcare Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share. Sundaram-Clayton Ltd. will also pay an interim dividend of Rs 4.5 per share, with record dates falling around early April.

State-run Ireda has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.60 per share, with April 2 fixed as the record date for determining eligible shareholders.

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