54 Dividend Stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Marico, Eicher, BHEL, Varun Beverages — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
If the record date of a dividend stock is Aug. 1, then shares must be purchased by July 31. Here's a full list of such stocks.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Marico Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd. and 49 other companies will be of interest on Thursday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
For a dividend, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.
Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Aug. 1, then shares must be purchased by July 31.
The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.
Dividend Stocks In Focus Today
Defence PSU Bharat Heavy Electricals has announced a final dividend of Rs 0.5 per share. Chennai Petroleum Corp. is another PSU with a dividend of Rs 5. REC Ltd. will issue an interim dividend of Rs 4.6.
In the auto pack, Eicher Motors will pay out a dividend of Rs 70, while Maruti Suzuki has declared a dividend of Rs 135.
Investors who wish to be eligible for these dividends must own the shares before the specified record date.
Dividends are a way for companies to reward their shareholders. Such payouts can be annual through a final dividend or a special and interim dividend.