54 Dividend Stocks: Maruti Suzuki, Marico, Eicher, BHEL, Varun Beverages — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

Shares of Maruti Suzuki India Ltd., Marico Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., Varun Beverages Ltd. and 49 other companies will be of interest on Thursday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

For a dividend, investors should note the record date that determines shareholder eligibility.

Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the dividend payment. Hence, if the record date of a dividend stock is Aug. 1, then shares must be purchased by July 31.

The ex-dividend date, which typically coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.