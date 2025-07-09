Eicher Motors Dividend 2025: Amount, Record Date And Other Key Details
The company has fixed Aug. 1 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the final dividend for FY25.
Eicher Motors Ltd. has announced the schedule for its Annual General Meeting to approve the final dividend for fiscal 2025. The multinational automotive company is scheduled to hold its AGM next month.
The company has also announced the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the final dividend.
Eicher Motors Dividend 2025
In its exchange filing dated May 14, the company declared its results for Q4 FY25 and announced a final dividend of Rs 70 per share of face value Rs 1.
In a separate filing dated July 7, the company declared Aug. 1 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for receiving the dividend.
The dividend is subject to the approval of shareholders at the 43rd Annual General Meeting scheduled on Aug. 21.
Eicher Motors Q4 Results 2025
The company reported a 27.25% year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit after tax to Rs 1,362.15 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 1,070.45 crore in the year-ago period. Total income rose 23.25% YoY to Rs 5,621.5 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 4,561.19 crore in Q4 FY24. The company’s expenses grew 27% YoY to Rs 4,200.33 crore in Q4 FY25 from Rs 3,307.99 crore in Q4 FY24.
Eicher Motors Dividend History
The company announced a final dividend of Rs 51 in FY24. Before that, it declared final dividends of Rs 17, Rs 21 and Rs 37 in FY21, FY22 and FY23, respectively.
Shares of Eicher Motors were trading 0.36% higher at Rs 5,700 apiece on the NSE at 10:02 a.m. on Wednesday, while the benchmark Nifty 50 stood flat at 25,508.95, down 0.05%.