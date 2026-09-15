Dividend Alert: This Bajaj Group Firm Declares Rs 160/Share Payout; Check Record Date

Maharashtra Scooters, a subsidiary of Bajaj Holdings & Investment, has announced an interim dividend of Rs 160 per equity share for FY27. The payout is equivalent to 1,600% of the share's Rs 10 face value.

The company's board approved the dividend on Tuesday, September 15. Shareholders will need to be on the company's records as of September 21, 2026 to qualify for the payout.

As per exchange filings, the dividend is scheduled to be credited to eligible investors on or before October 13.

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The announcement comes despite a sharp decline in Maharashtra Scooters' operating performance during the first quarter of FY27. Its standalone net profit fell to Rs 3.32 crore, down 91% from Rs 35.26 crore a year earlier.

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Revenue from operations also dropped more than 80% year on year to Rs 5.41 crore.

The company had paid a total dividend of Rs 220 per share in FY26, including its final dividend. Its dividend history shows that it has maintained significant payouts in recent years.

Maharashtra Scooters is currently an unregistered core investment company and earns income primarily from its investment portfolio. Bajaj Holdings & Investment holds a 51% stake in the company.

The dividend announcement also comes alongside proposed changes to the company's strategic direction. Its board has approved adding renewable energy activities to its objects, including solar and wind power, subject to the required approvals. A proposed name change is also under consideration.

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Meanwhile, Maharashtra Scooters shares were trading slightly lower on Tuesday.

The stock's recent performance remains mixed, making the sizeable dividend announcement a key development for shareholders ahead of the September 21 record date.

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