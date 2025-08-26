Dealing Room Buzz: Edelweiss Financial, Aptus Value, Transrail Lighting, Nazara Tech And More

NDTV Profit India has been tracking the action in the top dealing rooms of India’s financial capital, and this edition of ‘Heard On The Street’ provides you with buzzing action on stocks like Edelweiss Financial, Aptus Value, Transrail Lighting, Hubtown, Nazara Tech and Sai Life.

'Heard On The Street' provides readers with what well-informed investors, especially HNIs, FIIs, DIIs, and mutual funds, are buying and selling in the stock market. It also tracks the latest unconfirmed/unverified chatter around stocks and/or sectors.

NDTV Profit picked up the following cues from the dealing room chatter during trade:

Edelweiss Financial

A block deal of 6.43 million shares took place in pre-open window today. Dealers indicate that promoter Rashesh Shah might have sold some shares while Abakkus is likely one off the buyers.

Aptus Value and Transrail Lighting

There is a buzz of a potential block deal in both the counters.

Hubtown

Dealers indicate that the company might announce a fundraise via preferential issue soon as multiple high net-worth individuals and PMS firms have given commitment.

Nazara Tech

The stock has fallen nearly 30% owing to the news regarding Online Gaming Law. However, dealers now indicate that large high net-worth individuals and PMS firms have started taking interest here.

Sai Life

TPG completely exited via block deal in trade today. Dealers indicate that 50% of the block was bought by long only funds. Prominent buyers were Invesco MF, Axis MF, Bandhan MF, Goldman Sachs AMC and others.

Disclaimer:- The mentioned stocks capture NDTV Profit's dealing room channel checks during trading hours. The information provided is for informational purposes. However, we make no representations or warranties of any kind, express or implied, about the completeness, accuracy, reliability, or suitability of the information. This content does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice and should not be construed as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any securities.