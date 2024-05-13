Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid Lower Hopes For Fed Rate Cuts

After a tepid week and the rupee hovering around 83.50, it exhibited resilience to breach past the same amid expectations of intervention by the RBI to counter dollar demand from local oil companies, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.

The current is expected to be in a range of 83.40 to 83.60 during the day, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

For USDINR, 83.42 to act as support, while 83.60 a resistance, Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.