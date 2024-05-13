Rupee Opens Flat Against Dollar Amid Lower Hopes For Fed Rate Cuts
The local currency opened flat at 83.50 against the US dollar.
The Indian rupee opened flat on Monday amid a firm US dollar index and a fall in crude oil prices after the comments from Federal Reserve officials indicated that interest rates might stay higher for longer.
The local currency opened flat at Rs 83.50 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg data. It had closed at Rs 83.49 on Friday.
After a tepid week and the rupee hovering around 83.50, it exhibited resilience to breach past the same amid expectations of intervention by the RBI to counter dollar demand from local oil companies, according to Amit Pabari, managing director at CR Forex Advisors.
The current is expected to be in a range of 83.40 to 83.60 during the day, according to Anil Bhansali, executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.
For USDINR, 83.42 to act as support, while 83.60 a resistance, Kunal Sodhani, vice president of Shinhan Bank, said.