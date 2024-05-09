Rupee Strengthens Against The US Dollar

The Indian rupee opened stronger against the US dollar on Thursday, ahead of the release of US weekly job data and a flatish dollar index.

The local currency appreciated 3 paise to open at Rs 83.48 against the greenback, according to Bloomberg data. The rupee closed at Rs 83.51 on Wednesday.

Traders will also be cautious, as the Bank of England will announce its interest rate decision later in the day. The US Dollar Index fell 0.02% to 105.52.

Recent data shows promising signs despite recent pressure on the Indian rupee due to increased demand for the dollar-driven currency, according to Amit Pabari, managing director of CR Forex Advisors.

"Moreover, India's robust economic fundamentals and substantial foreign exchange reserves serve as a safety net, empowering the RBI to counter downward pressure on the rupee."

Considering these factors in the near term, it's possible for the rupee to reach levels between Rs 83.00 and Rs 83.20, Pabari said.