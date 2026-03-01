Corporate Actions This Week: SBI Life, Engineers India Interim Dividend; Silver Touch Tech's Stock Split

A diverse array of corporate actions are slated for this week, with 14 companies trading ex-date. The most prominent name on the list is SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd., the record date for whose interim dividend is set as March 6, 2026.

The company announced an interim dividend of Rs 2.70 per equity share with a face value of Rs 10 for fiscal 2026 last week through an exchange filing.

Besides this, we also have Engineers India Ltd.'s Rs 1.5 interim dividend with March 6 as the record date; Silver Touch Technologies Ltd.'s 1:1 bonus issue along with a stock split with the same record date.

Altius Telecom Infrastructure Trust has fixed March 2, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders for the upcoming income distribution.

Naperol Investments Ltd. declared an interim dividend of Rs. 3, shareholders appearing in the register as of March 4, 2026, will be eligible for the payout.

Other names on the list include John Cockerill India Ltd.'s final dividend of Rs 7, LKP Finance Ltd.'s 4:1 bonus issue.

Check Full List Here

India's T+1 Cycle Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the corporate action payout and perks. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is March 6, 2026, then investors must purchase shares by March 5, 2026, to be eligible.

