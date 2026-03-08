Corporate Actions This Week: IOC, Mangalore Refinery, SBI Cards Interim Dividend — Check Full List Here

A diverse array of corporate actions are slated for this week, with 18 companies trading ex-date. The most prominent name on the list is SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., the record date for whose interim dividend is set as March 11, 2026.
We also have interim dividends set for companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. on March 11 and 12 respectively.
TANFAC Industries Ltd has approved a stock split from Rs. 10 per share to Rs. 5 per share, effective on the record date of March 9, 2026.
Sun TV Network Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 1.25, with a record date of March 12, 2026.
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd has also announced an interim dividend, and the record date for determining shareholders is March 13, 2026.
|Security Name
|Purpose
|Record Date
|Axtel Industries Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000
|09-Mar-26
|Cupid Ltd
|Bonus issue 4:1
|09-Mar-26
|TANFAC Industries Ltd
|Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-
|09-Mar-26
|Macfos Ltd
|Bonus issue 1:10
|10-Mar-26
|Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.2500
|11-Mar-26
|BCC Fuba India Ltd
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|11-Mar-26
|Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
|11-Mar-26
|Prabha Energy Ltd
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|11-Mar-26
|SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
|11-Mar-26
|Indian Oil Corporation Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
|12-Mar-26
|R Systems International Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000
|12-Mar-26
|Sun TV Network Ltd
|Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
|12-Mar-26
|Vertex Securities Ltd
|Right Issue of Equity Shares
|12-Mar-26
|Frontier Springs Ltd
|Bonus issue 2:1
|13-Mar-26
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd
|Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-
|13-Mar-26
|Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
|Interim Dividend
|13-Mar-26
|DIC India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
|16-Mar-26
|Castrol India Ltd
|Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.2500
|23-Mar-26
India's T+1 Cycle Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the corporate action payout and perks. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is March 6, 2026, then investors must purchase shares by March 5, 2026, to be eligible.
