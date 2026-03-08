Get App
Corporate Actions This Week: IOC, Mangalore Refinery, SBI Cards Interim Dividend — Check Full List Here

Sun TV Network Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 1.25, with a record date of March 12, 2026.

Read Time: 2 mins
Stocks will trade ex-dividend, ex-bonus, and ex-split this week
Photo: Canva

A diverse array of corporate actions are slated for this week, with 18 companies trading ex-date. The most prominent name on the list is SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., the record date for whose interim dividend is set as March 11, 2026. 

We also have interim dividends set for companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. on March 11 and 12 respectively.

TANFAC Industries Ltd has approved a stock split from Rs. 10 per share to Rs. 5 per share, effective on the record date of March 9, 2026.

Sun TV Network Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 1.25, with a record date of March 12, 2026. 

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd has also announced an interim dividend, and the record date for determining shareholders is March 13, 2026.

Check Full List Here

Security NamePurposeRecord Date
Axtel Industries LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 12.000009-Mar-26
Cupid LtdBonus issue 4:109-Mar-26
TANFAC Industries LtdStock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-09-Mar-26
Macfos LtdBonus issue 1:1010-Mar-26
Balmer Lawrie & Company LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 4.250011-Mar-26
BCC Fuba India LtdRight Issue of Equity Shares11-Mar-26
Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 4.000011-Mar-26
Prabha Energy LtdRight Issue of Equity Shares11-Mar-26
SBI Cards and Payment Services LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 2.500011-Mar-26
Indian Oil Corporation LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 2.000012-Mar-26
R Systems International LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 6.000012-Mar-26
Sun TV Network LtdInterim Dividend - Rs. - 1.250012-Mar-26
Vertex Securities LtdRight Issue of Equity Shares12-Mar-26
Frontier Springs LtdBonus issue 2:113-Mar-26
Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure LtdStock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/-13-Mar-26
Indian Railway Finance Corporation LtdInterim Dividend13-Mar-26
DIC India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 3.000016-Mar-26
Castrol India LtdFinal Dividend - Rs. - 5.250023-Mar-26

India's T+1 Cycle Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the corporate action payout and perks. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is March 6, 2026, then investors must purchase shares by March 5, 2026, to be eligible.

