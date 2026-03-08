Corporate Actions This Week: IOC, Mangalore Refinery, SBI Cards Interim Dividend — Check Full List Here

A diverse array of corporate actions are slated for this week, with 18 companies trading ex-date. The most prominent name on the list is SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd., the record date for whose interim dividend is set as March 11, 2026.

We also have interim dividends set for companies like Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. and Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. on March 11 and 12 respectively.

TANFAC Industries Ltd has approved a stock split from Rs. 10 per share to Rs. 5 per share, effective on the record date of March 9, 2026.

Sun TV Network Ltd has announced an interim dividend of Rs. 1.25, with a record date of March 12, 2026.

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd has also announced an interim dividend, and the record date for determining shareholders is March 13, 2026.

Security Name Purpose Record Date Axtel Industries Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 12.0000 09-Mar-26 Cupid Ltd Bonus issue 4:1 09-Mar-26 TANFAC Industries Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/- 09-Mar-26 Macfos Ltd Bonus issue 1:10 10-Mar-26 Balmer Lawrie & Company Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.2500 11-Mar-26 BCC Fuba India Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 11-Mar-26 Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000 11-Mar-26 Prabha Energy Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 11-Mar-26 SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000 11-Mar-26 Indian Oil Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000 12-Mar-26 R Systems International Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 6.0000 12-Mar-26 Sun TV Network Ltd Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500 12-Mar-26 Vertex Securities Ltd Right Issue of Equity Shares 12-Mar-26 Frontier Springs Ltd Bonus issue 2:1 13-Mar-26 Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Ltd Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- 13-Mar-26 Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd Interim Dividend 13-Mar-26 DIC India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000 16-Mar-26 Castrol India Ltd Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.2500 23-Mar-26

India's T+1 Cycle Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date itself will not qualify for the corporate action payout and perks. The ex-dividend date, which falls before the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout. For instance, if the record date of a dividend stock is March 6, 2026, then investors must purchase shares by March 5, 2026, to be eligible.

