Bonus Shares This Week: Cupid, Macfos, Frontier Springs — Check Record Dates

Cupid Ltd., Macfos Ltd., and Frontier Springs Ltd. are set to disburse bonus shares to its stakeholders this week. To be eligible for a bonus issue, investors should pay attention to the record date, which is used to determine eligible shareholders.

The company announces this date in advance, and only those who hold the shares in their demat account as of this record date will be eligible for the bonus allotment. Under India's T+1 settlement cycle, investors must buy the shares at least one trading day before the record date to be eligible.

Therefore, purchases made on the record date itself will not reflect in the demat account in time. Cupid's board had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 4:1 new fully paid-up equity shares.

This means that shareholders will receive four new fully paid-up equity share for every 1 existing shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is March 9.

Similarly, the board of Macfos's board had recommended an issue of bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 new fully paid-up equity shares.

This means that shareholders will receive one new fully paid-up equity share of every 10 existing shares they hold, subject to shareholder approval. The record date for the same is March 10.

Frontier Springs has recommended a bonus share in the ratio of 2:1, which translates into a shareholder receiving two new shares for each existing shares they held.

