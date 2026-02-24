Clean Max Enviro IPO: Check Day 2 Subscription Status, Latest GMP

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions Ltd.'s initial public offering (IPO) entered its second day of bidding on Tuesday, with only the portion reserved for large institutional buyers fully booked. The issue was subscribed 34% on its day one.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 1.14 crore shares worth Rs 1,200 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 1.8 crore shares amounting to Rs 1,900 crore. The price band for the IPO has been set between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,053 per share.

The subscription window for the IPO will remain open till Feb. 25. To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 14 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,742.

The IPO share allotment status is expected to be finalised on Feb. 26. Refunds to non-allottees will be processed on Feb. 26. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Feb. 27. Shares of Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on March 2.

Clean Max Enviro is a leading provider of renewable energy solutions for commercial and industrial clients. By the end of July 2025, the company had a portfolio of 2.54 GW in operational assets, with an additional 2.53 GW under development or backed by long-term contractual commitments.

IPO Status

Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO was subscribed 37% as of Tuesday noon.

Qualified Institutional Buyers: 103%

Non Institutional Investors: 31%

Retail Individual Investors: 3%

Employee Reserved: 4%

IPO GMP Today

According to InvestorGain, the latest GMP for the Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions IPO stood at Rs 1. It indicates a flat listing compared to the IPO price.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

