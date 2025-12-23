Cholamandalam Investment Rallies 6% As Investors Shrug Off CobraPost Claims

The sharp rebound can be attributed to a combination of factors. First, brokerages and investors have largely viewed the recent IIFL–CobraPost allegations as frivolous or irrelevant at this stage, pending any formal response from the company or the Murugappa Group. A cursory reading of the claims has not materially altered the investment thesis for CIFCL, according to market watchers.

Second, short covering was seen after the market absorbed news related to Shriram Finance, which had earlier weighed on sentiment across the NBFC space. With immediate concerns easing, traders who had built short positions in Chola Investment appear to have rushed to cover, adding to the upward momentum.

Third, technical charts indicate a reversal after the recent decline, encouraging fresh buying interest.

This came against the backdrop of a strong macro environment for NBFCs, supported by stable asset quality trends, resilient credit demand and expectations of a benign interest rate environment. Investors also continue to take comfort from the Murugappa Group’s long-standing pedigree and governance track record, which remains a key pillar of confidence.