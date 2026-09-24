Chemical Stocks In Focus: Dye Intermediate Prices See Massive Surge — Check Details

Chemical Stocks Today: Shares of dye and chemical companies were in focus on Thursday after a sharp surge in H-Acid prices in China raised expectations of stronger realisations for Indian manufacturers of dye intermediates.

At last check, Bhageria Industries was trading 1.77% higher at Rs 356.20, while Bodal Chemicals was down 0.98% at Rs 197.85 and Kiri Industries declined 0.15% to Rs 571.75.

H-Acid, a key intermediate used in the production of reactive dyes, has seen a massive price increase, with industry data showing prices rising from around Rs 500/kg to as high as Rs 2,850/kg.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The latest move has intensified the focus on Indian companies with exposure to H-Acid and other dye intermediates, particularly Kiri Industries, Bodal Chemicals and Bhageria Industries.

Why H-Acid Prices Are Rising

H-Acid prices have risen sharply in China as tighter environmental and safety regulations have constrained production and reduced available supply.

Compliant production capacity reportedly remains limited, while several producers have faced operating restrictions and plant closures.

H-Acid prices were reported at around 40,000 yuan per tonne at the beginning of 2026 before crossing 100,000 yuan per tonne in July. By early September, mainstream quotations had reached around 150,000 yuan per tonne, before a major producer raised its ex-factory quotation to 200,000 yuan per tonne from September 19.

An August report from Yicai also said H-Acid prices had surged to nearly 120,000 yuan per tonne from around 45,000 yuan per tonne, with the increase linked to stricter safety and environmental regulations that have raised barriers to production.

Chinese Chemical Experts See Structural Price Increase

Market participants in China have described the current price increase as more than a temporary spike, pointing to tighter environmental compliance, limited new capacity and constrained supply.

H-Acid is a key building block for reactive dyes, and the current supply situation could keep prices elevated if Chinese production capacity remains restricted. Industry commentary has also pointed to the absence of major new compliant H-Acid capacity entering the Chinese market in the near term.

The structural nature of the supply constraints is important for Indian dye-intermediate manufacturers because sustained higher H-Acid prices could support selling prices and improve realisations, provided input costs and other operating expenses do not rise at a similar pace.

Kiri Industries, Bodal Chemicals, Bhageria In Focus

Kiri Industries is among the Indian companies with major exposure to H-Acid and dye intermediates. The sharp increase in Chinese H-Acid prices has therefore emerged as an important industry trigger for the company.

Bodal Chemicals also has exposure to dyes and dye intermediates, making the China pricing trend relevant to its earnings outlook. Bhageria Industries, meanwhile, has an H-Acid business, making the sharp increase in the intermediate's prices an important development for its chemical segment.

Why H-Acid Prices Matter For Indian Chemical Stocks

H-Acid is an important intermediate in reactive dye production, and higher prices can alter the economics across the dye value chain. Chinese supply constraints can potentially benefit Indian producers if they are able to capture higher realisations and gain market share from customers looking to diversify sourcing.

However, the impact will not be uniform across companies. The eventual benefit will depend on each company's H-Acid exposure, production capacity, inventory position, input costs, ability to pass on higher prices and the sustainability of the current price cycle.

The latest surge comes after a broader increase in dye-intermediate prices in China. Industry analysis has noted that other key intermediates, including Para Ester, K Acid and J Acid, have also moved higher, suggesting the current pressure is not limited to H-Acid alone.

What Investors Should Watch

For Kiri Industries, Bodal Chemicals and Bhageria Industries, the key variables to watch will be the sustainability of elevated H-Acid prices, Chinese operating restrictions, inventory levels and whether higher intermediate prices translate into higher realisations and margins.

The sharp increase in H-Acid prices is therefore a positive industry read-through for companies with meaningful exposure, but the extent of the earnings benefit will depend on how long the elevated pricing environment lasts and how much of the increase can be retained by manufacturers.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.