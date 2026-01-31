CDSL Q3 Results: Profit Up 14%, Revenue Sees Uptick

Central Depository Services (India) Ltd. reported a 14.3 % year-on-year rise in the consolidated net profit to Rs 120 crore in Q3FY26 from Rs 105 crore. Revenue was at Rs 254 crore compared with Rs 221 crore, up 15.2%. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was reported to be Rs 144 crore versus Rs 131 crore, up 11%. Margin is seen at 56.53% versus 59.35%.

Q3FY26 results (Cons, YoY)

Profit Up 14.3% at Rs 120 crore versus Rs 105 crore.

Revenue Up 15.2% at Rs 254 crore versus Rs 221 crore.

Ebitda Up 11% at Rs 144 crore versus Rs 131 crore.

Margin at 56.53% versus 59.53%.

CDSL Share Price On Sunday

Shares of Central Depository Services (India) closed 0.26% lower at Rs. 1,320.20 crore on NSE, compared to a 0.39% decrease in the Nifty index on Sunday.

