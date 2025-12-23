Canara HSBC Life Gets 'Buy' Rating As Investec Initiates Coverage

Business NewsMarketsCanara HSBC Life Gets 'Buy' Rating As Investec Initiates Coverage
The brokerage expects profitability to rise on the back of scale-driven operating leverage, a strategic shift toward higher-margin products, and increased rider attachments

23 Dec 2025, 09:08 AM IST i
The brokerage maintains 'Buy' call on Canara HSBC Life  (Photo source: Canva AI)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Investec has initiated coverage on Canara HSBC Life Insurance with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of Rs 225, calling it a “mispriced opportunity” and a relatively low-risk way to play India’s structural life insurance growth.

The brokerage noted that,

  • Visible drivers for margin expansion/distribution-led scale

  • Valuations imply only modest VNB growth

  • Canara HSBC Life is a professionally run insurer

  • See levers - scale-driven operating leverage, mix tilt to higher-margin products, and higher rider attachments - to lift profitability

  • Still see 20% upside even if Canara HSBC Life’s distribution at Canara Bank is capped at 50%

Canara HSBC Life Insurance Co's share recently got listed on the exchanges in Oct. However, they made an underwhelming debut on the stock market, listing at its IPO price. The scrip opened at Rs 106 on the NSE and BSE, the same as the issue price. The stock climbed nearly 3% after listing.

The company reported an 11% rise in net profit to Rs 41 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal. The insurer had recorded a net profit of Rs 37 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The total income of the insurance firm promoted by Canara Bank came down to Rs 2,349 crore during the quarter under review, compared to Rs 3,335 crore a year ago.

The company collected a net premium of Rs 2,260 crore in the July-September period, up from Rs 1,829 crore in the year-ago period.

Canara HSBC Life Insurance is a private life insurer in India, jointly promoted by Canara Bank and HSBC Insurance (Asia-Pacific) Holdings, a member of the HSBC Group. The company ranked third in assets under management among public sector bank-promoted life insurers as of March 31, 2025.

