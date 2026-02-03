Buy, Sell Or Hold: Varun Beverages, ITC, Canara Bank, NMDC And Jio Financial Services — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Varun Beverages Ltd.? Should you hold shares of ITC Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Canara Bank stock at an attractive price?

Akshay Bhagwat, senior vice president of JM Financial, and Avinash Gorakshakar, director of research at Profitmart Securities, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Varun Beverages (CMP: Rs 451.1)

Bhagwat: Hold

Clearly, if you look at the first reaction to the news, clearly the results were not taken in a good way.

Support level at Rs 430.

Would suggest not to buy or average more.

Hold as of now, maintain a strict stoploss of Rs 420.

NMDC (CMP: Rs 81.65)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Buy the stock.

Start adding the counter at current price.

Canara Bank (CMP: Rs 147.34)

Bhagwat: Hold

Continue to hold the stock.

Stoploss at Rs 135.

Positional target at Rs 170.

Piramal Pharma (CMP: Rs 161.23)

Bhagwat: Avoid

Avoid the stock.

Stil negative on technical charts.

Exide Industries (CMP: Rs 328)

Gorakshakar: Hold

Should hold on to the stock.

Given the bouyancy of the automitive sector, definitely should give returns.

Can even average at current levels.

ITC (CMP: Rs 316.65)

Gorakshakar: Buy

Has been beaten down very badly.

Most of the negatives are in the price.

Going to grow despite restrictions.

Can be bought at current levels.

Jio Financial Services (CMP: Rs 263.9)

Bhagwat: Sell

Don't hold the stock.

Better to take an exit around Rs 275.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

