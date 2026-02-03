Air India-IndiGo Aircraft Involved In Minor Incident At Mumbai International Airport

A tense moment unfolded at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport when the wings of an Air India and an IndiGo aircraft made contact during ground movements, narrowly avoiding what could have been a far more serious mishap. Both aircraft were carrying passengers at the time.

"Flight AI2732 operating from Mumbai to Coimbatore on 3 February was delayed after the aircraft scheduled to operate the service came into contact with another airline's aircraft while waiting on the taxiway prior to take-off. The wingtips of the two aircraft made contact, resulting in damage to our aircraft's wingtip," Air India said in a statement.

"As a precautionary measure, the aircraft has been grounded for further technical checks. All passengers were safely disembarked, and our ground teams are making alternative arrangements to fly them to their destination at the earliest.

The incident has been reported to the regulator."

"Air India regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this event. The safety of our passengers and crew remains our highest priority," the statement added.

IndiGo also released a statement. "We confirm that the wingtip of one of our aircraft operating flight 6E791 from Hyderabad to Mumbai on 3 February 2026 came in contact with an aircraft of another airline while taxiing, after landing. All passengers are safe and disembarked after parking. The aircraft is undergoing maintenance inspections," an IndiGo Spokesperson said.

"In line with established protocols, the relevant authorities were promptly informed and the matter is being investigated. At IndiGo, the safety and security of our customers, crew and aircraft remain our highest priority."

DGCA said that both the aircraft were taxing at the time of incident after returning to bay for inspections. It added that officers from Mumbai DGCA had reached the site.

While Air India's AI 2732 was taxiing from C1 towards M4 for departure, IndiGo's arrival flight was taxing joining B1. The right wing tips of both the aircraft touched each other, the DGCA said.

