Buy, Sell Or Hold: Paytm, MobiKwik, L&T, Tata Motors PV, Paras Defence, Suzlon — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of One MobiKwik Systems Ltd.? Should you hold shares of One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Suzlon Energy Ltd.?

Rajesh Bhosale, Senior Technical Analyst, My Advisor Alpha and Lancelot D Cunha, CIO, ValueX Wealth Connect LLP provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm) (CMP: Rs 1,754.70)

Rajesh: Buy on dip

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Positive bias on Paytm, stock has seen vertical rally.

Stock continues to move in higher top-higher bottom structure.

Wait for some dip to Rs 1600 levels which will be ideal level to buy.

One MobiKwik Systems Ltd. (CMP: Rs 196.85)

Rajesh: Wait and watch

There was a positive momentum last week but no follow-up buying.

Last week, the stock reached a high of Rs 220 which was also the August swing high.

Expect breakout after Rs 220 levels. Expect stock to reach Rs 250-255 after breakout.

Lancelot on MDR

MDR is a setback to entire digital payment system.

Volumes will be impacted because of cost attached to the system.

Larsen and Toubro Ltd. (L&T) (CMP: Rs 3,833.90)

Lancelot: Average out

Well managed company giving return, equity above 50%

Order book is growing and even revenue is growing. Profits are being maintained.

L&T can be bought at the current market price. Can average out.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 13,201.00)

Rajesh: Hold

Dixon Tech has corrected along broader market. Rallied quite significantly since April.

Stock has corrected in the last month.

Stock has crossed 20 and 50 DMS bullish crossover.

The strong support for this stock would be Rs 12,500.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (CMP: Rs 302)

Rajesh: Hold

Stock currently placed on strong support reaching Rs 400 levels.

Stock is a bit underperformer but has strong support.

Hold and then exit at a bounce at Rs 345-350 levels.

Paras Defence and Space Technologies Ltd. (CMP: 1,312.00)

Lancelot: Wait for declines

Great company but valuations are a bit stretched.

Quarterly numbers have a long way to justify valuations.

Wait for decline to accumulate the stock.

Nestle India Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,390.00)

Lancelot: Hold

Good pick even at current levels.

Demand has started to pick up in volumes and reach.

Good earning quarter results. Operating margins have improved.

Suzlon Energy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 42.32)

Rajesh: Hold

Sharp rally in April from Rs 42-57 levels. Prices are retesting those levels.

RSI is in oversold zone. Recent fall has been in low volumes.

Hold as the stock is reaching a strong support.

Check Stock Market News Today Live Here

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.