Buy, Sell Or Hold: HCL Tech, HUL, L&T, United Spirits And NTPC — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Hindustan Unilever Ltd.? Should you hold shares of HCL Technologies Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy United Spirits Ltd.'s stock at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Wockhardt Ltd.?

Narendra Solanki, head of fundamental research – investment services at Anand Rathi Shares and Stock Brokers, and Kunal Shah, senior technical derivative analyst, Mirae Asset Sharekhan, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

HCL Technologies (CMP: Rs 1,159)

Solanki: Buy

Definitely it's a good view.

Shows confidence of the company.

This is the first largecap company we're seeing AI investment in.

Bit late, but positive sign.

Very low R&D investments happening in India IT.

Have a positive view.

Larsen & Toubro (CMP: Rs 4,186.40)

Solanki: Hold

Have a very positive view.

Can hold the stock.

United Spirits (CMP: Rs 1,299)

Shah: Hold

Continue to hold.

Can go towards Rs 1,400.

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Hindustan Unilever (CMP: Rs 2,199.90)

Solanki: Hold

Have a very long term and constructive view on FMCG.

Need to watch inflation numbers.

Hoisting some gradual volume recovery, some companies have good numbers.

Wait for another week.

Track Monsoon for forecasting recovery.

Hold for one year.

Wockhardt (CMP: Rs 1,919.20)

Shah: Hold

Hold the stock.

Stoploss of Rs 1,782 on the downside.

NTPC (CMP: Rs 355.55)

Shah: Buy

Can definitely enter.

Buy at current levels.

ALSO READ: HCLTech Q1 Results: Date, Dividend, Share Price History, And More

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