Buy, Sell Or Hold: Data Patterns, Cupid, Yatra Online, United Spirits, JSW Infra, Karur Vysya Bank — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of JSW Infrastructure Ltd.? Should you hold shares of Cupid Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Data Patterns (India) Ltd. stock at an attractive price? Should you sell Birlasoft Ltd.?

Saurabh Jain, Equity Head, Research, SMC Global Securities, Gaurav Sharma, Associate VP & HOR Globe Capital and Ajit Mishra, SVP-Research, Religare Broking provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 4,870.10)

Ajit: Book partial profits

Stocks related to defence are doing well at large.

Data Patterns stock is doing very well.

Trailing stop loss could be Rs 4,600 and hold.

Book partial at current market price and keep on trailing stop loss at rise.



Yatra Online Ltd. (CMP: Rs 113.10)

Saurabh: Hold

Valuations looks interesting. Downside seems to be limited.

Tricky situations with travel and tourism sector where earnings will be impacted for foreign travel.

Situation for domestic travel is quite good.

Hold for this quarter.

Cupid Ltd. (CMP: Rs 179.10)

Gaurav: Hold

Stock has not corrected at all.

Wait for a dip towards Rs 150 levels to add up.

Maintain position with trailing stop loss at Rs 145 on closing basis.

JSW Infrastructure Ltd. (CMP: Rs 307.40)

Ajit: Can Book Profits

Stock has done well specially in recent weeks.

Might see a breather after this recent move

Can book partial profits. Can see momentum in Rs 320-325 area.

Trading stop loss at Rs 295, Target can be Rs 320-325.

United Spirits Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,339.90)

Saurabh: Hold

The latest quarter numbers were above market expectation.

Company is market leader in the segment.

Good hold for the next two years.

Birlasoft Ltd. (CMP: Rs 317.55)

Gaurav: Sell

Underperforming stock.

Reeling under pressure, not performing at the moment.

For long-term, there is no comfort in it.

Utilise any bounce at Rs 350 to offload your position.

Karur Vysya Bank Ltd. (CMP: Rs 290.65)

Gaurav: Hold

Stock is looking good. It is consolidating.

A break above Rs 300 will take it to 30+ levels.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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