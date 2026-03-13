Buy, Sell Or Hold: IOC, Bharat Coking, Shakti Pumps, Doms Industries, TD Power And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Indian Oil Corp.? Should you hold shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Shriram Finance Ltd. stock at an attractive price?
Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com, and Chandan Taparia, head of technical & derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.
NMDC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 80.85)
Avinash: Hold
- No major earning triggers for the stock.
- Iron-ore prices have started inching forward.
- Decent risk-reward if held from 6-8 months.
Indian Oil Corp (CMP: Rs 160.2)
Chandan: Hold
- Stock will remain volatile due to crude, oil, issue.
- Multiple supports are visible near Rs 155.
- Target price could be set as Rs 170-173
Doms Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,144.5)
Avinash: Hold
- Largest player in product category.
- Company has delivered very good numbers.
- Can invest in small SIP approach.
- Structurally the company looks good.
Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 527)
Chandan: Buy
- Counter was on budge due to announcement of scheme
- Risk-reward is favourable now.
- One can buy with recovery of Rs 600-620.
Shriram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,029.1)
Chandan: Hold
- Major trend is positive.
- Some volatility but stock is holding well.
- Can hold for short-term poinbt of view.
Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 35.94)
Chandan: Hold
- Stock is in trend.
- Stock has bottomed out.
- Stock has corrective move from Rs 45 to Rs 31.
Rapid Fire With Kush Bohra and Shahina Mukadam
- Ashok Leyland: Buy in staggered manner
- Yes Bank - Sell
- Tata Motors PV - Follow SIP approach
- Ola Electric - Wait and Watch
- TD Power - Buy
- Bajaj Finance - Buy in staggered manner
- ICICI - Buy
- Motilal Oswal - Hold
- Canara Bank - Hold
- HDFC Bank - Hold
- Paradeep Phosphates - Hold
- SBI Cards - Wait and Watch
- Hindustan Copper - Hold
