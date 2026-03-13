Buy, Sell Or Hold: IOC, Bharat Coking, Shakti Pumps, Doms Industries, TD Power And More — Ask Profit

Should you add shares of Indian Oil Corp.? Should you hold shares of Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy Shriram Finance Ltd. stock at an attractive price?

Avinash Gorakshakar, founder of Avinashmentor.com, and Chandan Taparia, head of technical & derivatives research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

NMDC Ltd. (CMP: Rs 80.85)

Avinash: Hold

No major earning triggers for the stock.

Iron-ore prices have started inching forward.

Decent risk-reward if held from 6-8 months.

Indian Oil Corp (CMP: Rs 160.2)

Chandan: Hold

Stock will remain volatile due to crude, oil, issue.

Multiple supports are visible near Rs 155.

Target price could be set as Rs 170-173

Doms Industries Ltd. (CMP: Rs 2,144.5)

Avinash: Hold

Largest player in product category.

Company has delivered very good numbers.

Can invest in small SIP approach.

Structurally the company looks good.

Shakti Pumps (India) Ltd. (CMP: Rs 527)

Chandan: Buy

Counter was on budge due to announcement of scheme

Risk-reward is favourable now.

One can buy with recovery of Rs 600-620.

Shriram Finance Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,029.1)

Chandan: Hold

Major trend is positive.

Some volatility but stock is holding well.

Can hold for short-term poinbt of view.

Bharat Coking Coal Ltd. (CMP: Rs 35.94)

Chandan: Hold

Stock is in trend.

Stock has bottomed out.

Stock has corrective move from Rs 45 to Rs 31.

Rapid Fire With Kush Bohra and Shahina Mukadam

Ashok Leyland: Buy in staggered manner

Yes Bank - Sell

Tata Motors PV - Follow SIP approach

Ola Electric - Wait and Watch

TD Power - Buy

Bajaj Finance - Buy in staggered manner

ICICI - Buy

Motilal Oswal - Hold

Canara Bank - Hold

HDFC Bank - Hold

Paradeep Phosphates - Hold

SBI Cards - Wait and Watch

Hindustan Copper - Hold

