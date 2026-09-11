BSE Down 2% Today: Is the 23x Multibagger Rally Losing Steam?

BSE Ltd. shares have come under pressure after a remarkable run. The stock was trading at Rs 3,228.40, down 2.35% on Friday, Sept. 11, around 1:40 p.m., while the one-week and one-month returns stood at negative 5.60% and negative 10.71%, respectively. Yet the longer-term picture remains striking, as the oldest stock exchange in Asia, BSE, has gained 22.48% so far in 2026, 48.83% over the past year, and a multibagger return of 2,233.14% in five years.

The question investors are now tracking is whether the recent correction is merely a pause after a sharp rerating or a sign that the pace of BSE's earnings and trading-volume expansion could moderate.

Also Read: Multibagger Apar Industries Delivers 2,540% In 5 Years, Outperforming Nifty 500

From Rs 142 Crore Profit To Rs 2,476 Crore

BSE's transformation is visible in the underlying business numbers. Consolidated revenue increased from Rs 654.7 crore in FY21 to Rs 5,148.1 crore in FY26, while net profit surged from Rs 141.7 crore to Rs 2,475.5 crore. Net margin expanded from 22% to 48%.

BSE's Five-Year Business Transformation

Key Metric FY21 FY26 Change Consolidated Revenue Rs 654.7 Cr Rs 5,148.1 Cr 7.9x Consolidated Net Profit Rs 141.7 Cr Rs 2,45.5 Cr 17.5x Net Profit Margin 22% 48% +26 pp Equity Cash ADTV Rs 4,197 Cr Rs 7,950 Cr +89.4% StAR MF Orders 94 Mn 841 Mn 8.9x StAR MF Revenue Rs 34 Cr Rs 285 Cr 8.4x

The numbers show that BSE's story has not been driven by share-price momentum alone. Trading activity has expanded, while businesses beyond the traditional cash market have scaled sharply.

Derivatives Have Changed The Earnings Profile

Equity derivatives have become a major growth engine. BSE's average daily options premium turnover rose to Rs 19,523 crore in FY26 from Rs 8,978 crore in FY25, while futures turnover increased to Rs 342 crore from Rs 207 crore.

The momentum carried into the first quarter of FY27, when consolidated revenue reached Rs 1,706.8 crore and net profit Rs 872.7 crore, compared with Rs 1,044.5 crore and Rs 526.2 crore, respectively, a year earlier. Equity cash ADTV also touched a record Rs 9,955 crore.

Why The Stock Has Corrected

The recent decline has come amid multiple concerns. The implementation of the Closing Auction Session from Aug. 3 has been associated with weaker options activity and lower participation, putting pressure on exchange-linked stocks.

BSE also came under pressure after the NSE announced the price band and key dates for its IPO, bringing competition and future market-share dynamics back into focus. The broader market was also under pressure from rising crude prices and Middle East tensions.

For investors, however, the bigger issue is whether these pressures materially change BSE's earnings trajectory. With revenue nearly eight times and profit more than 17 times FY21 levels, the multibagger thesis has already been validated by a substantial business transformation. The next phase will depend on whether derivatives, StAR MF, India INX and newer products can sustain that growth as the stock moves beyond its extraordinary five-year rerating.

Also Read: Stock Market Holiday Alert: BSE, NSE To Remain Closed For 3 Consecutive Days From September 12

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.