Brokerage Views: HCLTech Gets Divergent Ratings, UBS On Ramkrishna Forging And More
NDTV Profit tracks what brokerages are putting out on stocks and sectors. Here are all the top calls from analysts you need to know about on Tuesday.
Brokerages have divergent calls on HCLTech Ltd. after it released its second-quarter financial results. While HSBC has 'hold' rating on the stock, Nomura and Nuvama are bullish. Factors influencing the ratings include guidance for the rest of the year and valuations compared to peers.
HSBC On HCLTech
Maintained 'hold' on HCLTech stock, with a target of Rs 1,700, a potential downside of 8.8% over the previous close.
The IT major reported a good quarter, beat on both topline and margins.
Deal wins were stable in the second quarter.
Valuations are now in line with Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. which further restricts near-term re-rating.
HCLT margins are lower than TCS, a smaller base may result in slightly better growth than the larger rival.
The second half of the year's implied guidance does not allude to acceleration.
Nomura On HCLTech
Maintained 'buy' on HCLTech stock, with a target of Rs 2,000, a potential upside of 7.2%.
The IT firm upgraded guidance and the ask rate to achieve guidance is 0-2% compound quarterly growth rate over the remaining two quarters.
This is conservative given strong seasonality in the product business in the December quarter.
Discretionary demand is unlikely to worsen further based on proprietary G2000 database.
Interest rate-cut cycle and a potential thaw in decision-making by US corporates post presidential elections could provide fillip to demand.
The stock trades at 23 times fiscal 2027 earnings per share estimate.
Morgan Stanley On HCLTech
Maintained 'equal-weight' on HCLTech stock, with a target of Rs 1,970, a potential upside of 5.6%.
Better-than-expected second quarter results and constructive comments on improving demand result in EPS upgrades.
Growth in software business surprised positively, although HCLT maintained its view on low to mid-single-digit growth in this business.
It believes upside to margins will be capped unless medium-term view on software revenue growth improves.
Despite no material uptick in order intake, growth can surprise positively as conversion of deal to revenue improves with more short cycle deals.
Consistent industry-leading revenue growth should keep premium multiples intact.
Improving order booking would be key for growth momentum to sustain in the next fiscal.
Citi On HCLTech
Maintained 'neutral' on HCLTech stock, with a target of Rs 1,815, a potential downside of 2.7%.
HCLT continues to deliver relatively well in a tough environment.
See limited absolute upside post 27% return so far this year.
Expect a modest and gradual recovery in IT services.
Forward-looking indicators still don’t look strong for HCLT.
Healthy second quarter follows a weak first one.
Expect cost pressures in coming quarters as utilisation peaks.
Nuvama On HCLTech
Maintained 'buy' on HCLTech stock, with a target of Rs 2,125, a potential upside of 8.8% over the previous close.
The company delivered strong broad-based growth across verticals in the second quarter.
HCLT has been, by far, the best performing stock in the large-cap IT space.
Sharp re-rating has been driven by higher growth than peers.
Rectification of its capital allocation policy and fundamentals shall sustain in the current year too.
The shares are currently trading at 26 times the FY26 price-to-earnings ratio – on a par with Infosys and TCS – versus historical discount of 15%–20%.
UBS On Ramkrishna Forging
Initiated a 'buy' call on the Ramkrishna Forging stock with a target price of Rs 1,500, implying a potential upside of 50%.
Revenue rose 10 times between fiscal 2024 and 2024, compared to domestic peers that saw 2-5 times growth.
The company may outperform peers as it evolves into complete assembly provider.
Capacity addition of 50% in next two years should drive growth.
Consensus has not priced in RKFL's execution track record.
Forecast EPS growth of 34% on a compounded annual basis in the next three years and see moderate re-rating scope.