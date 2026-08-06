Britannia Industries Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, What To Watch, Share Price

Britannia Industries will announce its Q1 FY27 earnings on Aug. 6, with investors closely watching volume growth, margin trends and the impact of commodity costs amid signs of improving rural demand.

Britannia Industries is one of India's largest packaged food companies, with brands spanning biscuits, dairy, cakes, breads and other snack categories.

Here's everything you need to know about Britannia Industries' Q1FY27 results schedule.

Britannia Industries Q1 Results: Date, Time, Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 24, Britannia Industries Limited announced that the Board of Directors of the company will meet on Thursday, Aug. 6, to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The filing, however, did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend.

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Britannia Industries Q1 Results: Earnings Call Schedule

The management will host an analyst call at 9:30 a.m. IST on Aug. 7, a day after the results announcement.

Conference Dial-in Numbers

Universal Access: +91 22 6280 1313/ +91 22 7115 8214

International Toll-Free Number:

Hong Kong: 800964448

Singapore: 8001012045

UK: 08081011573

USA: 18667462133

Britannia Industries Q1 Results: What To Watch

Investors will closely focus on these key metrics when Britannia Industries reports its Q1 FY27 earnings:

Revenue growth

Volume growth

EBITDA margins

Commodity inflation

Pricing

Rural demand

Urban demand

Product mix

Distribution

Guidance

Britannia Industries Share Price Performance

Shares of Britannia Industries have declined 0.09% over the past five trading sessions. The stock has gained 1.13% in the past month but fallen 7.33% over the past six months. On a year-to-date basis, it is down 9.80%, while over the past year it has declined 6.13%.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 6,336 on the NSE on Sept. 4, 2025, and a 52-week low of Rs 5,035 on June 4, 2026.

Also Read: 26% Return In One Month: This Stock Jumped Over 5% In Trade. Here's Why

Britannia Industries Q4FY26 Results Snapshot

In Q4 FY26, Britannia Industries reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 679.68 crore for a 21.56% year-on-year increase. Consolidated revenue reached Rs 18,858 crore (up 7.5% YoY) and net profit stood at Rs 2,537 crore (up 16.5% YoY). Its EBITDA was Rs 853 crore, showing a 5.9% rise with an EBITDA margin of 18.1%.

The board recommended a final dividend of Rs 90.50 per share, though shares dipped following warnings of upcoming price hikes.

The management had also indicated that price hikes could continue if commodity inflation persists, making its commentary on margins and demand one of the key factors investors will track in the upcoming results.

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