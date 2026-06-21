Bonus Shares This Week: Kotyark Industries, ZF Commercial Vehicle Control — Check Record Dates

Only a few weeks are left till the earnings season commences for the quarter ending June 30, 2026. There is not much bustle on the corporate actions front, especially in terms of bonus share issues.

Two companies, namely Kotyark Industries Ltd. and ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd. have announced record dates for their respective share allotments for this week.

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A record date is the cut-off date fixed by a company to determine shareholders eligible to receive bonus shares, investors eyeing any corporate action must pay close attention to the record dates.

To become eligible for bonus shares, investors need to own the shares before the ex-date. Since Indian equity markets follow the T+1 settlement cycle, purchasing shares at least one trading day before the record date is typically necessary to qualify.

Here's a look at the upcoming bonus issues and their key dates:

Company Name Record Date Corporate Action Bonus Ratio Ex-Bonus Date Kotyark Industries Ltd 24 Jun 2026 Bonus Issue 10:1 22 Jun 2026 ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd 24 Jun 2026 Bonus Issue 5:1 22 Jun 2026

Kotyark Industries' 10:1 Bonus Issue

Kotyark Industries will issue bonus shares in the ratio of 10:1, meaning eligible shareholders will receive 10 bonus shares for every one existing share. The record date to determine eligible shareholders has been set as June 24, 2026.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India's 5:1 Bonus Issue

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd has also announced a bonus issue in the ratio of 5:1. Shareholders holding shares of the company as on the record date of June 24, 2026 will be entitled to receive five bonus shares for every one existing share held.

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