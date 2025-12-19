Bharti Airtel Approves 'First And Final Call' On Remaining Rs 15,700-Crore Rights Issue — Details Inside

The proceeds from the call on the partly paid-up equity shares will be used primarily for pre-payment/repayment of borrowings (including accrued interest) and general corporate purposes. With this, and along with its organic cash generation, the company's India operations are expected to become effectively net debt-free in the near term except for DoT (Department of Telecom) liabilities and finance lease obligations, strengthening the telco's balance sheet, the company said.

'The Board of Directors of the company has approved first and final call of Rs 401.25 per share (including a premium of Rs 397.50) on 392,287,662 outstanding partly paid-up equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each (paid-up value of Rs 1.25 each), issued by the company on a rights basis pursuant to Letter of Offer dated September 22, 2021,' Airtel said in a filing on Thursday evening.