AWL Agri Shares May Rally 40% Says ICICI Securities After Q3 Results — Check Target Price

ICICI Securities Report

AWL Agri Business Ltd. appears to be transitioning from a price-led growth phase to a more volume and mix-driven recovery, with edible oils showing early signs of normalisation as palm oil pricing corrects and relative affordability improves.

While near-term profitability remains constrained by input cost volatility and ongoing investments, per-tonne economics indicate limited structural downside. The gradual improvement in the food and fmcg mix, alongside continued scaling of alternate channels with structurally better profitability, is supportive of medium-term earnings quality.

Execution in foods and stabilisation in palm oil volumes remain key monitorables; positive developments should boost earnings visibility and aid a gradual valuation re‑rating. Maintain Buy.

