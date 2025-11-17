Asian Paints, Cochin Shipyard, Ashok Leyland Dividends: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify — Details Here

Shares of Asian Paints Ltd., Cochin Shipyard Ltd., Ashok Leyland Ltd., and Precision Wires India Ltd. will be of interest on Monday, as the day marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

The record date determines the eligible shareholders who will receive the dividend payment. The ex-dividend date, which mostly coincides with the record date, marks when the share price adjusts to reflect the upcoming payout.

Asian Paints board announced an interim dividend of Rs 4.50 per share. The record date to determine the shareholders eligible for the dividend payout has been fixed as Nov. 18.

While Cochin Shipyard has announced an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share, Ashok Leyland announced a dividend of Rs 1 apiece. Venus Pipes & Tubes approved an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 each and Precision Wires India Ltd. will issue a dividend of Rs 0.35 per share. Man Infraconstruction Ltd. has announced an interim dividend of Rs 0.45.

The other companies to be in focus include Amrutanjan Health Care Ltd., East India Drums and Barrels Manufacturing Ltd., IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd. and Navneet Educations.

Given India's T+1 settlement cycle, shares purchased on the record date (Nov. 18 in this case) will not be eligible for the dividend payment. Therefore, investors who own shares by Nov. 17 will be the beneficiaries.

Dividends are a way for companies to reward shareholders. It is the portion of profits that a company distributes to its shareholders and is essentially a return on the investment shareholders make in the company's equity. Such payments are made through final, interim, and special dividends.

Dividends are taxable in the hands of the shareholders, and companies are no longer required to pay the Dividend Distribution Tax (DDT). The TDS on dividend income for resident individuals is 10% if the dividend amount exceeds Rs 5,000 in a financial year.