Angel One Share Price Surges Over 7% After August Client Base Rises 18%

Angel One share price rose more than 7% in early trade on Friday after the brokerage house reported strong growth in its client base and funding book for August 2026. The stock rose as much as 7.78% to Rs 308.20 apiece on the BSE.

The company's client base increased 17.8% to 39.56 million in August from 33.57 million in the year ago period. Angel One's client base rose 1.4% month-on-month from 39.03 million in July.

Gross client additions and mutual fund SIP registrations also showed healthy momentum.

Gross client acquisition stood at 0.57 million, increasing 19.9% from July and 3.8% from August last year. The average client funding book climbed to Rs 74.21 billion, marking a 4.8% monthly increase and a 40.2% jump year-on-year (YoY).

Unique mutual fund SIP registrations increased 15.9% MoM to 7,20,680, and were 2% higher than a year earlier. Angel One said gross acquisitions and SIP registrations reached six-month highs, while the average client funding book hit another all-time high.

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“August 2026 saw positive client acquisition trends and sustained investment-led engagement across the franchise. Gross acquisitions and SIP registrations rose to six-month highs, while the average client funding book reached another all-time high. These trends reflect healthy client activity and continued confidence in the platform, even as average daily orders and turnover market share moderated during the month,” Angel One said in an exchange filing.

Trading Activity Moderates

The growth in clients came even as trading activity moderated during the month. Total orders fell 18.7% MoM to 109.50 million and were marginally lower on a YoY basis as well. Average daily orders declined 11% from July and 9.8% from August 2025.

However, option premium turnover-based overall ADTO jumped 55.1% MoM and 116.6% YoY to Rs 3,151 billion. Cash ADTO rose 18.4% YoY, while commodity ADTO more than doubled, gaining 134.4% year-on-year to Rs 2,956 billion.

The company noted that August saw positive client acquisition trends and sustained investment-led engagement, although average daily orders and turnover market share moderated during the month. Angel One said it will continue providing these business parameter updates on a monthly basis.

Angel One Share Price Movement

Angel One share price has gained over 35% in the past six months, and has rallied 27% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. The stock has risen 33% in one year, and has delivered multibagger returns of 143% over the past five years.

At 10:15 AM, Angel One share price was trading 5.11% higher at Rs 300.55 apiece on the BSE.

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