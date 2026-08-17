14 Stocks, Up To 41% Upside: Motilal Oswal's Calls On Brigade, Fujiyama, Max Healthcare, And More After Q1 Results

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Motilal Oswal Report

Amber Enterprises, Aegis Logistics, Rubicon Research, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Saatvik Green Energy, Max Healthcare, Bharat Dynamics, Ipca Laboratories, Endurance Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Fujiyama Power Systems, Galaxy Surfactants and KNR Constructions are in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their first-quarter FY27 performances.

The brokerage remains constructive on most of the pack, while maintaining a more cautious stance on Aegis Logistics, Bharat Dynamics and KNR Constructions.

Motilal Oswal has Buy ratings on 11 of the 14 stocks — Amber Enterprises, Rubicon Research, IGL, Saatvik Green, Max Healthcare, Ipca Labs, Endurance Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Fujiyama Power Systems and Galaxy Surfactants.

It has Neutral ratings on Aegis Logistics, Bharat Dynamics and KNR Constructions. Brigade Enterprises and Fujiyama carry the highest indicated upside at about 41%, followed by Max Healthcare and Aditya Birla Real Estate at around 40% each.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Knr Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Galaxy Surfactants Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Fujiyama Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Aditya Biral Real Estate Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Brigade Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Endurance Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Ipca Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Bharat Dynamics Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Max Healthcare Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Saatvik Green Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Igl Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Rubicon Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Aegis Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Mosl Amber Q1 Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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