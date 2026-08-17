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14 Stocks, Up To 41% Upside: Motilal Oswal's Calls On Brigade, Fujiyama, Max Healthcare, And More After Q1 Results

Overall, Motilal Oswal's Q1 review remains tilted toward Buy recommendations, with the strongest percentage upside seen in Brigade Enterprises and Fujiyama Power Systems at around 41% each, followed by Max Healthcare and Aditya Birla Real Estate at around 40%.

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14 Stocks, Up To 41% Upside: Motilal Oswal's Calls On Brigade, Fujiyama, Max Healthcare, And More After Q1 Results
Amber Enterprises, Aegis Logistics, Rubicon Research, IGL, Saatvik Green, and more Q1 Review.
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Fujiyama Power Systems Ltd
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Amber Enterprises India Pvt Ltd.
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Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
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Brigade Enterprises Ltd.
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Max Healthcare Institute Ltd
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NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

Amber Enterprises, Aegis Logistics, Rubicon Research, Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Saatvik Green Energy, Max Healthcare, Bharat Dynamics, Ipca Laboratories, Endurance Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Fujiyama Power Systems, Galaxy Surfactants and KNR Constructions are in focus after Motilal Oswal Financial Services reviewed their first-quarter FY27 performances.

The brokerage remains constructive on most of the pack, while maintaining a more cautious stance on Aegis Logistics, Bharat Dynamics and KNR Constructions.

Motilal Oswal has Buy ratings on 11 of the 14 stocks — Amber Enterprises, Rubicon Research, IGL, Saatvik Green, Max Healthcare, Ipca Labs, Endurance Technologies, Brigade Enterprises, Aditya Birla Real Estate, Fujiyama Power Systems and Galaxy Surfactants.

It has Neutral ratings on Aegis Logistics, Bharat Dynamics and KNR Constructions. Brigade Enterprises and Fujiyama carry the highest indicated upside at about 41%, followed by Max Healthcare and Aditya Birla Real Estate at around 40% each.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Knr Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Galaxy Surfactants Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Fujiyama Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Aditya Biral Real Estate Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Brigade Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Endurance Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Ipca Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Bharat Dynamics Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Max Healthcare Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Saatvik Green Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Igl Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Rubicon Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Aegis Q1 Review.pdf
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Mosl Amber Q1 Review.pdf
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DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

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