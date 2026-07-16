Alpine Texworld IPO GMP In Focus As On Final Subscription Day

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld has been subscribed 0.94 times as of 10:35 a.m. on Thursday, with bids for 113 lakh shares against the 1.20 crore shares on offer. While the QIB portion and reatil portion has been fully subscribed, demand from non-institutional investors (NIIs) remains weak. The retail category was subscribed 1.01 times, while the NII segment stood at 0.77 times.

On the final day of bidding, the grey market premium (GMP) has also witnessed a slight decline. The GMP was around 5% on the opening day, rose to nearly 10% on the second day and has eased again today.

As the issue enters its final day of subscription, here's a look at the latest GMP, subscription status, and other key details.

Alpine Texworld IPO GMP

According to the InvestorGain website, the latest GMP of Alpine Texworld has eased to Rs 5 on July 16. With the upper price band of Rs 105, Alpine Texworld IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 110 (cap price + today's GMP). This indicates an expected gain of 4.76% for investors.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

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Alpine Texworld IPO Details: Offer Size, Price Band, Lot Size

Launched on July 14, Alpine Texworld's IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 126.25 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 1.20 crore equity shares. The issue has a price band between Rs 100-105 per share.

Retail investors can apply for a minimum of one lot comprising 142 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,910 at the upper price band.

D&A Financial Services Pvt. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue. Kfin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar.

The initial public offering (IPO) of Alpine Texworld was subscribed 0.8 times at the end of the second day, with bids for 96.64 lakh shares against the 1.20 crore shares on offer. While the QIB portion was fully subscribed, demand from retail and non-institutional investors (NIIs) remained weaker. The retail category was subscribed 0.86 times, while the NII segment stood at 0.65 times.

Alpine Texworld IPO: Important Dates

The share allotment status is expected to be finalised on July 17. The company's shares are scheduled to list on the NSE and BSE on July 21.

Alpine Texworld Business And Financials:

Founded in 2016, Alpine Texworld is engaged in fabric dyeing and processing. The company operates two manufacturing units with an annual installed capacity of 6,000 MT of cotton and blended yarn. It also runs 112 high-speed looms to produce denim, suiting, shirting, and ready-for-dyeing (RFD) fabrics.

In the financial year ended March 2026, Alpine Texworld Ltd. reported a 152% jump in profit after tax to Rs 21.72 crore from Rs 8.63 crore. Its total income increased to Rs 350.18 crore in FY26 from Rs 237.66 crore in FY25. EBIDTA also improved significantly, rising to Rs 47.45 crore from Rs 27 crore.

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With the IPO proceeds, the company plans to set up a new weaving unit in Ahmedabad, repay debt and meet general corporate purposes.

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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