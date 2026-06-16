Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Before Going Into Trade On June 16

Good morning!

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator for the benchmark Nifty 50, is down 1.4% at 23,898 as of 12:06 pm. Equity-index futures for the US (S&P 500) and Europe (Euro Stoxx 50) dipped 0.17% and 0.06% respectively.

India Market Recap

Benchmark indices ended higher, supported by positive global cues linked to progress in US-Iran peace talks. The NSE Nifty 50 rose 0.98% to close at 23,853.90, up 231 points.The BSE Sensex gained 0.97% to 76,264.33, rising 736.38 points.

Meanwhile, oil prices slumped after US President Donald Trump said Washington had completed an agreement with Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global crude shipments. WTI crude futures for July delivery fell 5.76% to $79.99 a barrel, dropping below $80 for the first time since March. Brent crude futures for August delivery declined 5.07% to $82.90.

US Market Recap

Wall Street indices extended gains on Monday to open sharply higher as investors cheered the recent Iran-US breakthrough to end the war.

The S&P 500 surged 1.27% or 100 points to 7,531.51, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.27% to 26,477.13 as newly-listed SpaceX shares continued to rally; while Dow Jones Industrial Average added 587 points to rise 1.15% and open at an intraday high of 51,789.64.

SpaceX shares, which had closed with over 19% gains on listing day continued to advance on the second day of trade and rose over 5% to $168.87.

Asian Market Update

Asian markets remained mixed on Tuesday as Japan's Nikkei and South Korea's Kospi rose with investors weighing in at a preliminary deal between the U.S. and Iran aimed at ending the conflict in the Middle East. Market participants also awaited interest rate decisions from the central banks of Australia and Japan.

Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.18% to 69,444.48, while South Korea's Kospi gained 1.72% to 8,692.86. Australia's ASX 200 fell 0.71% to 8,851.10.

Commodity Check

Oil remained steady on Tuesday following its sharpest one-day decline in more than two weeks, as traders weighed the prospects of a US-Iran agreement that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, easing energy and inflation concerns that has rattled global markets. Brent crude stood around $83 a barrel after dropping almost 5% in the previous session, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was above $81.

Gold continued to advance after US President Donald Trump said the Strait of Hormuz could reopen on Friday. The bullion traded around $4,315 an ounce, after a 2.2% jump in the previous session after the US and Iran announced an interim deal.

ALSO READ: US Stock Market Today: Nasdaq Zooms 2.3%, Dow Jumps 600 Points As Iran Peace Deal Triggers Rally; SpaceX Up 6%

May Month Report

GMR Airports Monthly Traffic Data (YoY)

Domestic traffic growth by 7.9% YoY

International traffic growth by 0.4%, affected by geopolitical conditions

Crossed 20.4 million passenger mark, highest-ever total passenger traffic (mainly driven by domestic traffic growth at Delhi Airport)

Stocks In News

Patel Engineering: Company receives Rs. 126.37 crore Letter of Acceptance for Tasgaon Lift Irrigation Scheme in Maharashtra; company's share in the contract valued at 51% of total contract.

Company receives Rs. 126.37 crore Letter of Acceptance for Tasgaon Lift Irrigation Scheme in Maharashtra; company's share in the contract valued at 51% of total contract. Sudarshan Chemical Industries: Company inaugurates second global head office in Frankfurt, underscoring the company's growth ambitions and long-term commitment to Germany.

Company inaugurates second global head office in Frankfurt, underscoring the company's growth ambitions and long-term commitment to Germany. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services: Approval for issue of 1 lakh non-convertible debentures of face value Rs. 1 lakh per debenture, up to Rs. 1,000 crore for a period of 3 years, interest offered at 7.90% per annum.

Approval for issue of 1 lakh non-convertible debentures of face value Rs. 1 lakh per debenture, up to Rs. 1,000 crore for a period of 3 years, interest offered at 7.90% per annum. Crizac: Announces strategic investment in Edument Consultancy, the operator of ForeignAdmits, through CCDs & CCPS, extending the company's reach into AI-powered financing and visa solutions.

Announces strategic investment in Edument Consultancy, the operator of ForeignAdmits, through CCDs & CCPS, extending the company's reach into AI-powered financing and visa solutions. Craftsman Automation: Approval of fund raising through issue of equity shares having face value of Rs. 5 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2,000 crore.

Approval of fund raising through issue of equity shares having face value of Rs. 5 each for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs. 2,000 crore. Anant Raj: Incorporation of Anant Raj Cloud arm of the company in Singapore.

Incorporation of Anant Raj Cloud arm of the company in Singapore. SJS Enterprises: Company sold its immovable property in Bengaluru for a consideration of Rs. 58.5 crore by executing a sale deed.

Company sold its immovable property in Bengaluru for a consideration of Rs. 58.5 crore by executing a sale deed. HCL Technologies: Made investment of Rs. 1,427.25 crore in Axonwise Private Limited (Sarvam AI), a company incorporated in India.

Made investment of Rs. 1,427.25 crore in Axonwise Private Limited (Sarvam AI), a company incorporated in India. Adani Enterprises: Adani Enterprises and Jabil target a strategic alliance to build AI Data Center Infrastructure Platform in India.

Adani Enterprises and Jabil target a strategic alliance to build AI Data Center Infrastructure Platform in India. Vishal Mega Mart: Appointment of Mr. Sashi Gumma as Chief of Operations and Senior Management Personnel of the company.

Appointment of Mr. Sashi Gumma as Chief of Operations and Senior Management Personnel of the company. Jeena Sikho Lifecare: Executed MoU and Research Facility Usage Agreement for research institute and research facility at Chandigarh, focusing on research and knowledge development in the fields of Ayurveda.

Executed MoU and Research Facility Usage Agreement for research institute and research facility at Chandigarh, focusing on research and knowledge development in the fields of Ayurveda. RailTel Corporation of India: Received work order worth Rs. 15.77 crore from Munitions India.

Received work order worth Rs. 15.77 crore from Munitions India. Northern Arc Capital: Company enters into an MoU with YES Bank to leverage its network of 368 Originator Partners to facilitate substantial credit deployment for YES Bank through its Placements Business.

Company enters into an MoU with YES Bank to leverage its network of 368 Originator Partners to facilitate substantial credit deployment for YES Bank through its Placements Business. Bandhan Bank: Approval for sale of identified Non-Performing Assets with more than 180 Days Past Due towards Housing Finance Portfolio of the bank, principal outstanding amounting to Rs. 303.74 crore.

Approval for sale of identified Non-Performing Assets with more than 180 Days Past Due towards Housing Finance Portfolio of the bank, principal outstanding amounting to Rs. 303.74 crore. Devyani International: Received no objection from exchanges towards Scheme of Arrangement amongst Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India.

Received no objection from exchanges towards Scheme of Arrangement amongst Devyani International and Sapphire Foods India. Cholamandalam Financial Holdings: Mr. Shyam Shankar has taken over as Manager and Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Shyam Shankar has taken over as Manager and Chief Financial Officer. Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail (ABFRL): CEO-Pantaloons Sangeeta Tanwani to step down from WTD role on July 31, 2026 and be re-designated as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director from August 1, 2026; Suraj Bahirwani's appointment as CEO-Pantaloons advanced to August 1, 2026.

CEO-Pantaloons Sangeeta Tanwani to step down from WTD role on July 31, 2026 and be re-designated as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director from August 1, 2026; Suraj Bahirwani's appointment as CEO-Pantaloons advanced to August 1, 2026. Navneet Education: Equity shareholders approved composite scheme of arrangement with Indiannica Learning with requisite majority at NCLT-convened meeting held on June 15, 2026.

Equity shareholders approved composite scheme of arrangement with Indiannica Learning with requisite majority at NCLT-convened meeting held on June 15, 2026. Cyient: Submitted board and shareholder approvals for buyback of up to 64 lakh shares at Rs. 1,125/share (total Rs. 720 crore) via tender offer route.

Submitted board and shareholder approvals for buyback of up to 64 lakh shares at Rs. 1,125/share (total Rs. 720 crore) via tender offer route. Vikran Engineering: India Ratings assigned IND BBB+/Stable rating to proposed Rs. 500 million NCDs.

India Ratings assigned IND BBB+/Stable rating to proposed Rs. 500 million NCDs. MSP Steel & Power: Promoter group entities cumulatively acquired shares via open market.

Promoter group entities cumulatively acquired shares via open market. Dhanlaxmi Bank: Board approved appointment of Krishnakumar K as CFO for a 3-year term, replacing Kavitha T.A.; effective date to be announced.

Board approved appointment of Krishnakumar K as CFO for a 3-year term, replacing Kavitha T.A.; effective date to be announced. BGR Energy Systems: NCLAT hearing in insolvency matter adjourned to June 23, 2026; CIRP admission remains under stay.

NCLAT hearing in insolvency matter adjourned to June 23, 2026; CIRP admission remains under stay. Birla Corporation: India Ratings affirmed IND AA/Stable rating on Rs. 3,781.5 million bank facilities and assigned IND AA/Stable to additional Rs. 1,203.4 million facilities.

India Ratings affirmed IND AA/Stable rating on Rs. 3,781.5 million bank facilities and assigned IND AA/Stable to additional Rs. 1,203.4 million facilities. Concord Enviro Systems: Wholly owned subsidiary secured Rs. 16 crore order for wastewater treatment & ZLD system from a domestic steel manufacturer, to be executed over 12 months.

Wholly owned subsidiary secured Rs. 16 crore order for wastewater treatment & ZLD system from a domestic steel manufacturer, to be executed over 12 months. SEAMEC: Vessel SEAMEC Agastya taken off-hire from June 15, 2026 due to technical issues; redeployment update awaited.

Vessel SEAMEC Agastya taken off-hire from June 15, 2026 due to technical issues; redeployment update awaited. Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC): Appointed Rajneesh Narain as Director (Finance) effective June 15, 2026.

Appointed Rajneesh Narain as Director (Finance) effective June 15, 2026. Jubilant FoodWorks: To invest Rs. 19 crore in wholly owned subsidiary (Sri Lanka) via subscription to OCPS for funding operations/expansion; no change in ownership.

To invest Rs. 19 crore in wholly owned subsidiary (Sri Lanka) via subscription to OCPS for funding operations/expansion; no change in ownership. Jyothy Labs: To initiate legal action against Henkel to assert contractual rights after non-renewal of Pril & Fa brand licensing agreements.

To initiate legal action against Henkel to assert contractual rights after non-renewal of Pril & Fa brand licensing agreements. General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re): Government of India plans OFS of up to 2% stake (3.51 crore shares) with option to sell additional 3% (total up to 5%) on June 16–17, 2026 to meet minimum public shareholding norms.

Government of India plans OFS of up to 2% stake (3.51 crore shares) with option to sell additional 3% (total up to 5%) on June 16–17, 2026 to meet minimum public shareholding norms. Madras Fertilizers: Plant shutdown due to equipment breakdown; production of ammonia & urea halted, expected to resume around June 23, 2026 after repairs and maintenance.

Plant shutdown due to equipment breakdown; production of ammonia & urea halted, expected to resume around June 23, 2026 after repairs and maintenance. Angel One: Settled SEBI proceedings over supervision lapses by paying Rs. 4.28 crore; adjudication closed with no further penalty.

Settled SEBI proceedings over supervision lapses by paying Rs. 4.28 crore; adjudication closed with no further penalty. Zensar Technologies: Appointed Brahma Pandey as Senior Vice President effective June 15, 2026.

Bulk Block Deals

Exicom Tele-Systems (EXICOM): Hrti Private bought 1.94 lakh shares at Rs. 158.56 per share; Junomoneta Finsol sold 10,780 shares at Rs. 159.01 per share.

Hrti Private bought 1.94 lakh shares at Rs. 158.56 per share; Junomoneta Finsol sold 10,780 shares at Rs. 159.01 per share. Go Fashion (India) (GOCOLORS): Crony Vyapar bought 44,124 shares at Rs. 376 per share; Ramdoot Realtors bought 31,183 shares at Rs. 374.48 per share.

Crony Vyapar bought 44,124 shares at Rs. 376 per share; Ramdoot Realtors bought 31,183 shares at Rs. 374.48 per share. Motisons Jewellers (MOTISONS): Arihant Capital Markets bought 17.80 lakh shares at Rs. 15.45 per share; Junomoneta Finsol bought 2.88 lakh shares at Rs. 15.50 per share.

Arihant Capital Markets bought 17.80 lakh shares at Rs. 15.45 per share; Junomoneta Finsol bought 2.88 lakh shares at Rs. 15.50 per share. MSTC (MSTCLTD): Hrti Private Limited bought 57,578 shares at Rs. 629.05 per share.

Hrti Private Limited bought 57,578 shares at Rs. 629.05 per share. MTAR Technologies (MTARTECH): Hrti Private Limited bought 8,540 shares at Rs. 7,315.39 per share.

Hrti Private Limited bought 8,540 shares at Rs. 7,315.39 per share. Shanti Gold International (SHANTIGOLD): Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 1.41 lakh shares at Rs. 231.34 per share.

Arihant Capital Markets Limited sold 1.41 lakh shares at Rs. 231.34 per share. EFC (I) (EFCIL): Excellent Shares and Finance Services Private Limited sold 8.92 lakh shares at Rs. 188.02 per share.

Excellent Shares and Finance Services Private Limited sold 8.92 lakh shares at Rs. 188.02 per share. Niva Bupa Health Insurance Company (NIVABUPA): HSBC Global Investment Funds Indian Equity bought 21.35 lakh shares at Rs. 83.00 per share, HSBC Indian bought 13.13 lakh shares at Rs. 83.00 per share, HSBC Indian Equity Mother Fund bought 5.50 lakh shares at Rs. 83.00 per share, Krishnan Ramachandran sold 40 lakh shares at Rs. 83.00 per share.

Insider Trade

GRM Overseas: Atul Garg, Promoter & Director, bought 4,50,000 shares.

Atul Garg, Promoter & Director, bought 4,50,000 shares. MSP Steel & Power: M A Hire Purchase (Promoter Group) bought 7.65 lakh shares, Shree Vinay Finvest (Promoter Group) bought 20.50 lakh shares, Ilex (Promoter Group) bought 13.40 lakh shares, M A Hire Purchase (Promoter Group) bought 10.50 lakh shares, Ginny Traders (Promoter Group) bought 9 lakh shares.

M A Hire Purchase (Promoter Group) bought 7.65 lakh shares, Shree Vinay Finvest (Promoter Group) bought 20.50 lakh shares, Ilex (Promoter Group) bought 13.40 lakh shares, M A Hire Purchase (Promoter Group) bought 10.50 lakh shares, Ginny Traders (Promoter Group) bought 9 lakh shares. Responsive Industries: Fairpoint Tradecom LLP, Promoter Group, pledged 6.40 lakh shares.

Fairpoint Tradecom LLP, Promoter Group, pledged 6.40 lakh shares. Paisalo Digital: Equilibrated Venture Cflow, Promoter Group, revoked pledges of 50 lakh shares.

Trading Tweaks

Price Band Change From 20% To 10%: Network People Services Technologies

Short-Term ASM

List of securities shortlisted in Long-Term ASM Framework:

Kernex Microsystems (India)

NGL Fine-Chem

Yasho Industries

List of securities shortlisted in Short-Term ASM Framework Stage:

Beta Drugs

List of securities to be excluded from ASM Framework:

Avalon Technologies

Garware Hi-Tech Films

Kernex Microsystems (India)

Panacea Biotec

Savita Oil Technologies

Striders Impex

Yasho Industries

F&O Cues

Nifty June futures up 1.03% to 23,930.00 at a premium of 77 points.

Nifty Options (June 16):

Maximum Call Open Interest at 24,000

Maximum Put Open Interest at 23,500

ALSO READ: Trade Setup For June 16: Nifty Bulls Eye 24,100 Breakout As US-Iran Deal Lifts Sentiments

Securities In Ban Period:

Kaynes Technology India

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