All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 26
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in stock options, index options, index futures, stock futures and in the cash market on Thursday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Foreign investors have offloaded shares worth Rs 10,711.7 crore since the budget day. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,605.5 crore on Thursday, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
That comes after the overseas investors bought Rs 25,110.83 crore worth of equities in July until the day before budget.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net buyers for the third session and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,431.7 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 39,087 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 1,76,423 contracts at the end of the July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 1,256 contracts.
FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 3,087 crore and Rs 1,500 crore in stock futures, stock options worth Rs 3,206 crore, and Rs 19,660 crore in index options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are down 0.13% to 24,461 at a discount of 55.45 points, with open interest up by 55%.
Nifty Bank July futures are up by 0.94% to 50,918 at a premium of 29.25 points, while its open interest is down by 9.22%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 1 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options July 31 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 53,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 39,500.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 9,100 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 22,745 crore a day earlier—to Rs 31,845 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 2,590 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 6,861 crore a day earlier—to Rs 9,451 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.26 from the earlier 1.36.