All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 23
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Monday.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in stock options, stock futures, index options and in the cash market, while they remained net sellers in index futures on Monday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the sixth consecutive session on Monday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 3,444 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fifth session and sold equities worth Rs 1,652 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 35,797 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the July 25 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 12,454 contracts for July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 7,642 contracts.
FIIs sold index futures worth Rs 1,274 crore, while they bought stock options worth Rs 169 crore, Rs 13,939 crore of index options, and Rs 7,382 crore in stock futures.
F&O Cues
The Nifty July futures are down 0.05% to 24,509.1 at a discount of 0.15 points, with open interest down 0.66%.
Nifty Bank July futures are up by 0.07% to 52,286 at a premium of 6 points, while its open interest is down by 7.71%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 July 25 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,500 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options July 24 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 56,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 2,717 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 34,630 crore a day earlier to Rs 32,498 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 782 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 10,175 crore a day earlier to Rs 9,393 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose at 1.38 from the earlier 1.36.