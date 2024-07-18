All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 19
Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in stock futures, index futures, and index options in the cash market, while they remained net sellers in stock options on Thursday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 5,485 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fourth session and sold equities worth Rs 2,904 crore, the NSE data showed.
Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 28,920 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the July 25 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 57,851 contracts for July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 15,107 contracts.
FIIs bought index futures worth Rs 2,594 crore, stock futures worth Rs 7,555 crore, and Rs 38,788 crore of index options while selling Rs 1,628 crore in stock options.
F&O Cues
The Nifty July futures are up 0.67% to 24,809 at a premium of 8.2 points, with open interest up 4.9%.
Nifty Bank July futures are up by 0.24% to 52,670.35 at a premium of 49.65 points, while its open interest is down by 0.68%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 July 25 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,500 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options July 24 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 56,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 1,980 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 35,367 crore a day earlier to Rs 37,347 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market decreased by Rs 46 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 10,950 crore a day earlier to Rs 10,904 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.37 from 1.36 a day earlier.