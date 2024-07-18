All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On July 19

Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday. Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 5,485 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the fourth session and sold equities worth Rs 2,904 crore, the NSE data showed.

Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 28,920 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day.