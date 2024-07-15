"Foreign institutional investors stayed net buyers in the cash market, stock futures, and index futures in index options and stock options on Monday..Overseas investors remained net buyers of Indian equities for the second consecutive session on Monday.Foreign portfolio investors mopped up stocks worth Rs 2,865 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.Domestic institutional investors stayed net sellers for the second session and sold equities worth Rs 331 crore, the NSE data showed.Foreign institutions have been net buyers of Rs 23,921 crore worth of Indian equities so far in 2024, according to data from the National Securities Depository Ltd., updated till the previous trading day..Ahead of the July 18 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has increased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors increased their long positions by 17,291 contracts for July expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures decreased by 3,282 contracts.FIIs bought index futures worth Rs 1,335 crore, stock futures worth Rs 4,790 crore, Rs 267 crore in stock options and Rs 8,436 crore of index options..The Nifty July futures are up 0.41% to 24,622 at a premium of 35 points, with open interest up 2.6%.Nifty Bank July futures are up by 0.54% to 52,630 at a premium of 174 points, while its open interest is up by 4.42%.The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 July 18 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,500 put strikes having maximum open interest.For the Bank Nifty options July 16 expiry, the maximum call open interest was at 54,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 52,000..The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market increased by Rs 1,041 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 34,110 crore a day earlier to Rs 35,141 crore.The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 540 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 10,923 crore a day earlier to Rs 11,463 crore..The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rose to 1.27 from 1.19 a day earlier."