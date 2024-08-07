All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 8
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in index futures, stock options, and the cash market, while they were net buyers in index options and stock futures on Wednesday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Foreign portfolio investors remained net sellers for the fourth consecutive session on Wednesday. FPIs offloaded equities worth Rs 3,314.8 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 3,801.2 crore, the NSE data showed.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 5,061 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 9,677 contracts.
FIIs bought index options worth Rs 14,039 crore and Rs 3,054 crore in stock futures, while they sold Rs 1,210 crore in stock options and index futures worth Rs 1,032 crore.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are up 1.31% to 24,366 at a premium of 69 points, with open interest down by 5.26%.
Nifty Bank August futures are up by 1.29% to 50,340 at a premium of 221 points, while its open interest is up by 0.18%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 8 expiry series indicated most activity at 25,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 14, the maximum call open interest was at 60,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,307 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 32,341 crore a day earlier—to Rs 31,034 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 100 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 15,310 crore a day earlier—to Rs 15,410 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors rise to 1.44 from the previous day's 1.33.