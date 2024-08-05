All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 6
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 10,073.7 crore for a second consecutive session.
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in index futures, index options, stock options, and the cash market, while they were net buyers in stock futures on Monday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors sold the highest amount of stocks since June 4, when they offloaded Rs 12,436 crore worth of equities on the day of the Lok Sabha election results.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 10,073.7 crore for a second consecutive session, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic investors have bought the highest amount of stock so far this year. They remained net buyers for the second consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 9,155.5 crore, the NSE data showed.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 11,123 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 23,801 contracts.
FIIs sold index options worth Rs 20,355 crore, Rs 1,569 crore in stock options, and index futures worth Rs 2,434 crore, while they bought Rs 1,572 crore in stock futures.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are down 2.5% to 24,103 at a premium of 58 points, with open interest down by 3.63%.
Nifty Bank August futures are down by 2.49% to 50,215 at a premium of 123 points, while its open interest is up by 13.52%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 8 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 7, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 2,257 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 37,602 crore a day earlier—to Rs 35,345 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 1,458 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 13,451 crore a day earlier—to Rs 14,909 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors fell to 1.22 from the previous day's 1.32.