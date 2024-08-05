All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 6

Overseas investors sold the highest amount of stocks since June 4, when they offloaded Rs 12,436 crore worth of equities on the day of the Lok Sabha election results.

Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 10,073.7 crore for a second consecutive session, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.

Domestic investors have bought the highest amount of stock so far this year. They remained net buyers for the second consecutive session and mopped up equities worth Rs 9,155.5 crore, the NSE data showed.