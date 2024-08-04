All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 5
Foreign institutional investors stayed net sellers in stock futures, index futures, stock options, and the cash market, while they were net buyers in index options on Friday.
FIIs In Cash Market
Overseas investors turned net sellers of Indian equities on Friday.
Foreign portfolio investors offloaded equities worth Rs 3,310 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.
Domestic institutional investors turned net buyers after one session of selling and mopped up equities worth Rs 2,965.9 crore, the NSE data showed.
FIIs In Futures And Options
Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.
As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 1,437 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 19,733 contracts.
FIIs bought index options worth Rs 32,869 crore while they sold Rs 1,572 crore in stock options, index futures worth Rs 1,394 crore, and Rs 1,572 crore in stock futures.
F&O Cues
The Nifty August futures are down 1.33% to 24,700 at a discount of 17 points, with open interest down by 0.4%.
Nifty Bank August futures are down by 0.64% to 51,420 at a premium of 70 points, while its open interest is up by 6.1%.
The open interest distribution for the Nifty 50 Aug. 8 expiry series indicated most activity at 26,000 call strikes, with 24,000 put strikes having maximum open interest.
For the Bank Nifty options expiry on Aug. 7, the maximum call open interest was at 52,000 and the maximum put open interest was at 50,000.
FII Contract Value
The value of total Nifty 50 Futures open interest in the market decreased by Rs 1,618 crore at the end of August expiry—from Rs 39,220 crore a day earlier—to Rs 37,602 crore.
The value of total Nifty Bank Futures Open Interest in the market increased by Rs 517 crore at the end of July expiry—from Rs 12,934 crore a day earlier—to Rs 13,451 crore.
Long-Short Ratio
The total long-short ratio for foreign investors remained flat to 1.32.