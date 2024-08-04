All You Need To Know About FII Positions Going Into Trade On Aug. 5

Ahead of the Aug. 29 expiry, the value of outstanding positions—also called open interest in the derivatives segment—has decreased for FIIs in Nifty Futures.

As for Nifty Futures, foreign investors decreased their long positions by 1,437 contracts at the end of the August expiry, while Nifty 50 short positions in futures increased by 19,733 contracts.

FIIs bought index options worth Rs 32,869 crore while they sold Rs 1,572 crore in stock options, index futures worth Rs 1,394 crore, and Rs 1,572 crore in stock futures.