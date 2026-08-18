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Aegis Logistics Stock Gains Nearly 7% Amid Reports Of Talks To Acquire UAE's Tristar

The company is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Tristar, with the potential acquisition valuing the UAE-based firm at around $1.5 billion

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Aegis Logistics Stock Gains Nearly 7% Amid Reports Of Talks To Acquire UAE's Tristar
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Aegis Logistics Ltd.
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Aegis Logistics Ltd.'s share price surged 6.5% to a high of Rs 1,371.70 on the NSE on Tuesday after reports of a potentially big acquisition by the company. 

The company is reportedly in advanced talks to acquire Tristar, with the potential acquisition valuing the UAE-based firm at around $1.5 billion. If the reports check out, the deal could significantly expand Aegis' global logistics footprint.

As of 11:09 a.m., the shares pared some gains to trade 5.32% higher at Rs 1,355 apiece, as against 0.4% decline in the Nifty index. 

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The share price has surged nearly 89% year-to-date, and has doubled in the last 12 months. 

Financials 

Tristar revenue for calendar year 2025 stood at Rs 13,400 crore jnearly 1.6 times higher than Aegis' Rs 8,333 crore. Similarly, Tristar's earnings before interest, taxes depreciation and amortisation came in at around Rs 2,460 crore, compared to Aegis' Rs 1,560 crore. 

Tristar brings global energy logistics capabilities as it operates across 30-plus countries with 60-plus fuel sites. It has over 2,000 transport assets and 20-plus vessels. 

Key customers include ADNOC, TotalEnergies and Dow. If confirmed, the deal could complement Aegis' ongoing international expansion strategy. 

Aegis Logistics Q1FY27 Highlights

  • Revenue: Rs 2,357 crore, up 37% YoY
  • EBITDA: Rs 714 crore vs Rs 240 crore YoY
  • EBITDA Margin: 30.3% vs 14% YoY
  • Net Profit: Rs 484 crore vs Rs 131 crore YoY (up nearly 3.7x)

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