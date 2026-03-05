Aditya Birla Capital Shares May Rally 29% Says Motilal Oswal On Improving Fundamentals — Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

According to Motilal Oswal, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. continues to deliver healthy growth across its core businesses - NBFC, housing finance, asset managemtn, and life and health insurance - supported by improving profitability, operating leverage, and sustained customer acquisition momentum.

The ‘One ABC' strategy is strengthening cross-sell, enhancing wallet share, and driving cost efficiencies, while ongoing investments in digital capabilities and distribution expansion provide structural support to long-term growth.

The brokerage expects consolidated PAT CAGR of ~26% over FY26-28, with improving mix and operating leverage driving RoE expansion to ~16% by FY28.

Reiterate Buy with a Mar'28E SoTP-based target price of Rs 415.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Mosl Aditya Birla Capital Update.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

ALSO READ: Jain Resource Recycling Is A 'Buy' Says Motilal Oswal On Coverage Initiation — Check Target Price

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.