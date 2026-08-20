Aditya Birla Capital Stock Jumps 3% After Company Makes Foray Into Gold Loan Business

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.'s shares jumped 2.65% on Thursday after the company announced that it will enter into the Gold Loan business by March 2027.

The shares reached an intraday high of Rs 406.50, then pared some gains to trade 2.31% higher at Rs 405.25 apiece as of 10 a.m. on the NSE.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.