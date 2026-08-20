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Aditya Birla Capital Stock Jumps 3% After Company Makes Foray Into Gold Loan Business

The shares reached an intraday high of Rs 406.50, then pared some gains to trade 2.31% higher at Rs 405.25 apiece

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Aditya Birla Capital Stock Jumps 3% After Company Makes Foray Into Gold Loan Business
ABC stocks surge on gold loan announcement
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STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
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Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.'s shares jumped 2.65% on Thursday after the company announced that it will enter into the Gold Loan business by March 2027. 

The shares reached an intraday high of Rs 406.50, then pared some gains to trade 2.31% higher at Rs 405.25 apiece as of 10 a.m. on the NSE. 

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